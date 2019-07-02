Beyoncé fans are ecstatic after she shares gorgeous photo promoting 'The Lion King'

Beyoncé is teasing her new movie, "The Lion King," ahead of its July 18 debut in theaters. (Photo: Beyoncé via Instagram)

It was just another Tuesday when Beyoncé shook up the internet — as she’s been known to do — with a simple, stunning post. No caption. No detailed background. Just a shot of her standing face-to-face with Nala, the lion cub character she voices in the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King.

While Beyoncé’s new promo photo was one of several the studio released ahead of the movie, it was the one that attracted the most attention.

The star’s followers immediately knew what to do, and they didn’t disappoint. Not only had more than 2.7 million people “liked” her post within an hour, but they just as quickly began sharing their own jokes and memes.

Beyoncé is coming pic.twitter.com/yr59OPjV2k — Meredith Grey (@tutuzondo) July 2, 2019

Nala and Miss Tina are the only beings alive who are allowed to look Beyoncé in the face. pic.twitter.com/re2xluSJyg — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) July 2, 2019

This looks like they’re about to drop a power ballad about the same lion cheating on them pic.twitter.com/ytUzRIgcqA — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) July 2, 2019

This Lioness got a lot of nerves starring at the Queen @Beyonce straight in the eyes like this?!! Like Who are you?!? 🧐🙄#LionKing pic.twitter.com/bC60Br6ZDI — Armel ADG 🇧🇮 (@armelADG) July 2, 2019

you know that poster where a kitten looks in the mirror and sees a lion? when a lion looks in the mirror they see beyoncé pic.twitter.com/CGyg86hDUY — stuck-up (@iamfuturetense) July 2, 2019

There was also plenty of straight-up enthusiasm for the beloved artist and the much-anticipated flick.

Beyoncé herself has said that she’s excited for her own family, including 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, 2, to experience the story that she enjoyed watching as she was growing up.

Yall just don't know what my heart did when I seen this picture!!

I'm so ready for this ‼‼‼‼‼‼@Beyonce @disneylionking pic.twitter.com/z0QcJX2lWf — Queenembailey | (@EmBailey4eva) July 2, 2019

I can literally hear Beyoncé singing circle of life!!!! I’m already shook — pusseecat (@pusseecat) July 2, 2019

i am on this earth for one thing and one thing only...to hear beyoncé on the new lion king soundtrack :) — kenz eva (@kenzeva) July 2, 2019

I fully think imma start bawling when I hear Beyoncé speak in lion king 😭 fully the highlight of my life — tyrone (@tyroneedover) July 2, 2019

Fans don’t have much longer to wait. The digital version of the soundtrack, filled with new and favorite songs from the 1994 animated version of the movie sung by Beyoncé and other cast members, is available July 11.

The track listing shows that, for her part, Beyoncé will sing at least a rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” with actor Donald Glover’s character, Simba.

The movie, which also features the voices of Keegan-Michael Key, Amy Sedaris, Seth Rogen and others, arrives in theaters on July 18.

