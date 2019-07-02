    Beyoncé fans are ecstatic after she shares gorgeous photo promoting 'The Lion King'

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    View photos
    Beyoncé is teasing her new movie, "The Lion King," ahead of its July 18 debut in theaters. (Photo: Beyoncé via Instagram)

    It was just another Tuesday when Beyoncé shook up the internet — as she’s been known to do — with a simple, stunning post. No caption. No detailed background. Just a shot of her standing face-to-face with Nala, the lion cub character she voices in the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King.

    While Beyoncé’s new promo photo was one of several the studio released ahead of the movie, it was the one that attracted the most attention.

    The star’s followers immediately knew what to do, and they didn’t disappoint. Not only had more than 2.7 million people “liked” her post within an hour, but they just as quickly began sharing their own jokes and memes.

    There was also plenty of straight-up enthusiasm for the beloved artist and the much-anticipated flick.

    Beyoncé herself has said that she’s excited for her own family, including 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, 2, to experience the story that she enjoyed watching as she was growing up.

    Fans don’t have much longer to wait. The digital version of the soundtrack, filled with new and favorite songs from the 1994 animated version of the movie sung by Beyoncé and other cast members, is available July 11.

    The track listing shows that, for her part, Beyoncé will sing at least a rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” with actor Donald Glover’s character, Simba.

    The movie, which also features the voices of Keegan-Michael Key, Amy Sedaris, Seth Rogen and others, arrives in theaters on July 18.

    Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.