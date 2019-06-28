The big meaning behind Demi Lovato's tiny, new tattoo

Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato has a new tattoo that’s small but packed with meaning.

The singer’s new ink reads simply, “me,” on the inside of her left ring finger. As she described it on social media, it’s a “forever reminder” of the motto “me first.”

The 26-year-old former Disney star has amassed a number of tattoos since she was a teenager, including the word “Free” on her right pinky finger, flying birds on her forearm and the words “Let Go” and “Let God” across her feet.

She introduced her latest addition at a time when she appears to truly be committed to self-care, following a drug overdose in July 2018. Lovato entered rehab immediately afterward and, while she eventually completed her treatment, she reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility on her own to maintain her health in the spring.

Lovato’s latest ink comes by way of tattoo artist Daniel Winter, who goes by the name Winter Stone, who’s celebrity clients also include Lovato’s friend Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

Her fans were all about it.

“Simple but so beautiful,” one gushed.

Another commenter took the moment to encourage others: “Dear person reading this, you deserve a life full of happiness and positivity. So don't let others get to you, just believe in yourself. You're full of greatness.”

“This is really beautiful and meaningful,” a Lovatic wrote. “You should always put yourself in the first place because YOU must be the most important person in your life. Love you, keep going girl.”

