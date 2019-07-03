'Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe defends star Hannah Brown's decision to have sex: 'Women can have sex if they choose'

Contestants on long-running reality TV shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette often imply that they’ve had sex during filming — the couples often stay in a “Fantasy Suite” and the camera sometimes lingers outside a bedroom door — but on a recent teaser clip of the latter, Hannah Brown, the star of this season’s dating competition to find true love, said outright that she’d had sex with one of the men vying for her heart.

Well, that didn’t sit well with some viewers. After haters went after the Alabama pageant queen, another woman who knows what it’s like to star on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, came to her defense.

Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE. When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?#TheBachelorette https://t.co/iWc8SklEJr — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 3, 2019

Its my understanding that being a Christian is also being kind. The word Christian was given to followers of Jesus. Being a Christian is not about keeping rules/regulations, performing rituals, or even going to church. It’s about YOUR relationship with god. To each their own https://t.co/zJweQL4AUi — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 3, 2019

In a teaser clip that aired after Monday night’s episode, Hannah reveals to another contestant — who’s telling her that he would leave if she had been intimate with any of the contestants — that she has had sex during filming. She also speaks about it in one of the show’s signature confessional scenes, where she says that it had taken place in a windmill.

When Bristowe was asked about the scene during an interview with ET, she had this advice for Brown: “Stay strong, my friend, because you are in for a rough ride, but I am here for you.”

Bristowe was also bashed for revealing that she had sex with one of the men competing on her season of the show.

