Kristin Cavallari reveals secrets from 'The Hills' reboot (even though she won't be on it)

Kristin Cavallari is one of the few cast members from the original version of MTV reality show The Hills who won't be part of The Hills: New Beginnings, which premieres June 24. She's the star of her own reality show over on E!, Very Cavallari, and she says her contract will keep her from making even a cameo appearance. But she still has an idea of what's going on, thanks to her connections.



”It’s gonna be good!" Cavallari tells Yahoo Entertainment. "I saw [cast member] Audrina [Patridge], she was kinda spilling the tea, telling me a little bit, and it’s gonna be really good."



Cavallari keeps in touch with cast member Heidi Montag, too.



"I talk to them quite a bit, so, yeah, I’m excited to watch them again on TV," Cavallari says. "I hear Heidi is being sort of tame this time. I haven’t heard too much about [new cast member] Mischa Barton. It does sound like Audrina and Mischa have sort of formed some sort of alliance, which is always good. It's always good to have someone in your corner."

Kristin Cavallari, middle, celebrates the final episode of "The Hills" with Audrina Patridge and Lauren Conrad at MTV's finale event on July 13, 2010, at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) More

Cavallari also weighed in on the ending of the original show, in which it was revealed that she and cast member Brody Jenner were actually on a Hollywood set, a wink at speculation that the show wasn't entirely real.

“I knew that The Hills was going to end the way that it did only in the last week of shooting," Cavallari explains. "I remember they had us doing the end on the real street in Hollywood and then we went to the Paramount lot, and that's when we realized, like, 'Oh, wow, this is awesome.' I thought it was such a cool ending.”

She adds: “I know it was sort of bittersweet and some people liked it and some people didn't, but because everyone thought that The Hills was fake for so many years, I just thought, 'What better way to end the show than just kind of, you know — what do they say? Taking the piss? There's no other way you could have ended it. I thought it was great."

