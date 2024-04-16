WaterWalkers Foundation announces inaugural film summer camp for Jackson. How to participate

WaterWalkers Foundation will launch its first-ever filmmaking summer camp for high school students in Jackson.

WaterWalkers Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Jackson and is founded in June 2023 by TV and film producer Carmen Jones.

The foundation focuses on providing a creative environment for young high schools students to develop filmmaking skills.

"We definitely want the camp to appeal to Jackson high school students and surrounding areas but we are opening the camp to anyone in high school who may be interested in a filmmaking career," said Jones in an interview with the Clarion Ledger.

The summer camp will consist of 10 students for one week only and will provide the students with tools that are needed to pursue a career in television and film production. The students must also submit a 3-minute short film video with their application for consideration.

"During my career I’ve been passionate about reaching out to youth who, perhaps like I, were told that film and art were nice hobbies but would never amount to an actual job," Jones said in an interview. "So my hope for the summer film camp is to pour into these students so that they can tangibly take away skill sets to replicate on their own and produce films on their own throughout the year as well as create their own film community within the camp. We also help them create portfolios to help get into film schools across the country."

Carmen Jones, WaterWalkers Foundation Founder.

The students who are accepted will have the opportunity to learn from experienced industry professionals who will serve as mentors and will be guiding the students throughout the filmmaking process, Jones said.

"The foundation’s vision is to foster a passion for storytelling and nurture future filmmakers who will bring positive change to their communities, the state of Mississippi, and the world,” said Jones in a press release. "The summer 2024 filmmaking summer camp will provide a creative and collaborative environment where young minds can learn the art of filmmaking, develop essential skills and explore their own unique voices. "

Jones currently serves as director of production at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, where she has produced on hit shows including "Sistas," "Zatima" and more.

Carmen Jones, WaterWalkers Foundation Founder.

Summer film camp begins:

Sunday, July 7, through Saturday, July 13.

The deadline to receive applications is Wednesday, May 1.

The location of where the camp will take place in Jackson has not been confirmed yet but students can apply to camp at www.WaterWalkersfoundation.org or email info@waterwalkersfoundation.org

A link to the application process can be found here:

https://script.google.com/macros/s/AKfycbzPfSdWV_Vdaz8eu9NtRbgGgvUZT23qgS4gqGhVLZ1e2PqhsDc/exec?action=sign&formId=1lhhTpLjvfZ_jQrZ2ohN7PJt409xgGaZre-rAzujC2UY&editorUUID=f5d74f8a-62e7-4369-84e1-8ebd446b6533.

More: Record Store Day is coming up. Check out these record stores' deals for that day. See when

More: See which Mississippi towns made Southern Living's 15 Most Beautiful Coastal Towns in South

-Know an event coming up or have a good story idea? Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.gannett.com and Follow on X @Ki_dajournalist

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tyler Perry production director announces summer camp in Jackson MS