Trump's Nickelback video pulled after copyright complaint

Nickelback arrives on the red carpet for the 2016 Juno Awards in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 3, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Chris Bolin/File Photo)

Nickelback is now involved in Donald Trump's dispute with Joe Biden. On Wednesday, the president posted a video meme about his rival, which was an edited clip from the band's 2005 music video, "Photograph."

"Look at this photograph, every time I do it makes me laugh," Nickelback's Chad Kroeger sings as the doctored video shows the frontman holding up a picture of Joe and Hunter Biden with a "Ukraine gas exec." Trump has been targeting the Bidens over their business dealings in Ukraine amid House Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry.

Twitter took down the video after Warner Music filed a copyright complaint, according to the Lumen Database, which tracks copyright complaints. As of Thursday afternoon, Trump's tweet — "LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!" — was still up, but the clip was removed. "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner," a message says in its place.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for the band, Warner Music and Nickelback's record label, BMG Records, but did not receive responses. It is Twitter’s policy to remove such media after copyright complaints.

While Nickelback has yet to make a public statement about the decision, Twitter lit up as usual. Kristy Swanson, a big supporter of President Trump, said it is "a bunch of bull" they would "disable the media on" his tweet.

"I bought your song on iTunes 9 hours ago because I loved @realDonaldTrump’s tweet so much & I’ve also always been a fan of you guys," she added. "Now I want to return the song & get my nickels back!!"

Hey @Nickelback this is such a bunch of bull that you would disable the media on this. I bought your song on iTunes 9 hours ago because I loved @realDonaldTrump’s tweet so much & I’ve also always been a fan of you guys. Now I want to return the song & get my nickels back!! https://t.co/IG9PgJ1WNV — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) October 3, 2019

The Buffy the Vampire actress later tweeted she was joking. (The song is still her ringtone.)

Hahahaha the nasty comments on here 😂 more proof that Triggered Trump Haters literally have no sense of humor. Had they been paying any attention they would realize that my tweet was a “joke” about a ringtone purchase. The song will remain my ringtone, it brings me great joy 😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) October 3, 2019

Many people were amused by the whole thing.

President Trump getting Nickelback to self-censor their own music should unite ALL Americans. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) October 3, 2019

I've always said that Nickelback is more punk than the Sex Pistols pic.twitter.com/85jIwR950f — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) October 3, 2019

Donald Trump thinks he can win his battle against Nancy Pelosi when he just lost his battle against Nickelback. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 3, 2019

And just like that, Trump made Nickelback cool



There’s your magic wand Obama — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 3, 2019

~@nickelback said they would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/k4BtyXuWgz — April (@ReignOfApril) October 3, 2019

Rudy Giuliani hasn't gotten the memo yet. He shared the same doctored clip on Twitter and it's still up.

If this is true, that Biden didn’t know about his son’s overseas business dealings, then where else was the son doing business that was in conflict with the best interest of the United States? Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, etc? Of course, it’s a lie. They must think we’re stupid. pic.twitter.com/uWmbpSN7H0 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 3, 2019

