Kylie Jenner denies '2am date with Tyga' after Travis Scott split

Kylie Jenner has addressed her relationship status. On Thursday, the entrepreneur confirmed reports that she and Travis Scott are no longer together — but denied it's because of Tyga.

Rumors surfaced that the 22-year-old reality star reunited with Tyga, 29, after paparazzi photos appeared to show her and two girlfriends pulling up to a studio where her ex-boyfriend was at in Los Angeles. Adding fuel to the fire was that the supposed rendezvous happened around 2 a.m. after a girls’ night.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," Jenner tweeted, denying there was any "date with Tyga."

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

As for Scott, who is the father of Jenner's 20-month-old daughter, the two are amicable. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared they are on "great terms" and focusing on Stormi.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

While "trust issues" are reportedly to blame for Scott and Jenner's split, a source told Yahoo Entertainment the pair will likely get back together at some point. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star met the 28-year-old "SICKO MODE" rapper at Coachella in 2017, just weeks after she and Tyga split.

Tyga and Kylie were first linked in 2014, when she was 17 and he was 24, but they didn't confirm their romance until months later. They were on and off for years before breaking up for good in April 2017.

"There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond," Jenner reflected on an episode of her E! reality show Life of Kylie. "There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person."

"The hardest part about having a relationship, for me, is just that it’s blasted all over the internet," she added. "I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes."

