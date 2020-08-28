Trump's Madame Tussauds wax figure reminds visitors they must wear masks, even though the real president rarely wears them

While President Trump rarely wears a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ravaging the country, his wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York will soon do so at all times.

The popular tourist attraction has moved Trump’s figure to its entrance in preparation for its reopening on Friday. It closed its doors to the public on March 16 amid the pandemic.

“With the President having donned a mask very little in public, this is a perfect opportunity for guests to get that unique safety selfie with Trump,” Madame Tussauds officials said in a news release. They noted that Trump’s figure includes yak hair, “to get the look just right.”

Trump was first spotted behind a mask last month, as he visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press.

The wax version of mask-wearing Trump is meant to remind visitors to wear their own face coverings, because they’re required. Like other businesses opening their doors back up, Madame Tussauds will follow a list of special mandates from the health department, which also include capping the number of people at 25 percent of capacity and requiring social distancing.

Upon reopening, Madame Tussauds New York will be distributing free tickets to healthcare heroes, one ticket to a local healthcare worker for every time a visitor posts about them on social media while they’re there.

In addition to Trump, visitors also might be interested in snapping a selfie with other world leaders, including former President Barack Obama, as this fan did before the museum went dark.

