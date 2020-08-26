Mariah Carey 'invented hand sanitizers' long before coronavirus, darling

Mariah Carey has long advocated for the use of hand sanitizer. (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Mariah Carey was on board with hand sanitizer a decade before it was essential to daily life and interacting with most anyone or anything to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“See, when you’re around so many people and what not, there’s germs and, you know, not everybody uses hand sanitizer,” Carey said in a 23-second clip that show her onstage during a concert and has resurfaced on Twitter. “I ain’t mentioning no names but just pick up a bottle. It’s at the nearest store. It’s not that deep.”

Buzzfeed writer Ryan Schocket shared the clip, which he said was from 2010.

Carey herself then retweeted it and added the caption, “Invented hand sanitizers”

Invented hand sanitizers https://t.co/jy7rmVREYW — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 26, 2020

In addition to using plenty of hand sanitizer over the past six months, Carey has also given a few high-profile performances at virtual events, such as the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” alongside Billie Eilish and Elton John, to raise funds for first responders and families in need of food.

She has big plans in the fall, too. Carey will release her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on Sept. 29 and, just three days later, a 32-track album, The Rarities.

