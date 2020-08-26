    Pregnant Meghan McCain remembers dad John: 'I hope my child is just like you'

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Meghan McCain shared a thread of messages about her dad, late Sen. John McCain, on the anniversary of his death. (Photo: Heidi Gutman /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

    Meghan McCain shared a few of the things she misses most about her father, late Arizona Sen. John McCain, on Tuesday, the second anniversary of his death from brain cancer on Aug. 25, 2018.

    The View host explained that the day was “harder than I thought it would be,” so she shared the memories in an attempt to “make us all smile.”

    She remembered her dad for his skills as a chef and his disdain for tuxedos, his dark sense of humor and the way his dog, Burma, would “go ballistic” when he couldn’t locate his person.

    She noted that he loved being a dad and that she spoke to him “a few times a day.”

    “Grief doesn’t get easier but in my experience the pain does get quieter in time,” she wrote. “I still wake up every day missing him.”

    The end of her string of tweets was a photo of a 53-minute, 51-second phone call to “Dad,” with the caption: “I hope my child is just like you.” McCain revealed in March that she’s expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech.

    Meghan gave an equally touching statement when the one-time Republican presidential candidate died.

    “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” Meghan said. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.”

    On Tuesday, just before beginning her own remembrance of her father, the younger McCain reposted a message from Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. Biden called the late Republican “a genuine American hero, and to me, a true friend.”

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: