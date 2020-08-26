Pregnant Meghan McCain remembers dad John: 'I hope my child is just like you'

Meghan McCain shared a thread of messages about her dad, late Sen. John McCain, on the anniversary of his death. (Photo: Heidi Gutman /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Meghan McCain shared a few of the things she misses most about her father, late Arizona Sen. John McCain, on Tuesday, the second anniversary of his death from brain cancer on Aug. 25, 2018.

The View host explained that the day was “harder than I thought it would be,” so she shared the memories in an attempt to “make us all smile.”

She remembered her dad for his skills as a chef and his disdain for tuxedos, his dark sense of humor and the way his dog, Burma, would “go ballistic” when he couldn’t locate his person.

Today is harder than I thought it would be... so here are few memories of my Dad that I hope make all of us smile.



1. This was one time when I asked for a BLT for lunch and he decided to cook 100lbs of bacon. He loved to grill and cook and it was never healthy, ever. pic.twitter.com/disJNz5rgP — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

His ribs were dry with a special combination of ingredients I can’t share all of it except he used ⁦@HogsBreathDesFL⁩ seasoning and it’s the only way I like my ribs. This was always my go to when he asked what we wanted for dinner. No one can imitate it perfectly but we try pic.twitter.com/VGFSYLBHRx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

She noted that he loved being a dad and that she spoke to him “a few times a day.”

“Grief doesn’t get easier but in my experience the pain does get quieter in time,” she wrote. “I still wake up every day missing him.”

He absolutely hated wearing a tuxedo more than maybe anything. I was trying to make him laugh in this photo. pic.twitter.com/GQfFcAYyLg — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

This is his dog Burma who only loved him and would follow him everywhere and go ballistic when he wasn’t around. pic.twitter.com/gEdRJqBfqA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

He loved being a Dad. pic.twitter.com/spblKs1yCT — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

We talked a few times a day and I miss his laugh and dark sense of humor the most.



Grief doesn’t get easier but in my experience the pain does get quieter in time. I still wake up every day missing him.



Thank you for letting me share with you. He also loved ⁦@Twitter⁩ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5HLdfmM1ya — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

The end of her string of tweets was a photo of a 53-minute, 51-second phone call to “Dad,” with the caption: “I hope my child is just like you.” McCain revealed in March that she’s expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech.

I hope my child is just like you. ♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sBTavGQGRf — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

Meghan gave an equally touching statement when the one-time Republican presidential candidate died.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” Meghan said. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.”

On Tuesday, just before beginning her own remembrance of her father, the younger McCain reposted a message from Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. Biden called the late Republican “a genuine American hero, and to me, a true friend.”

Two years ago, we lost a genuine American hero, and to me, a true friend. John McCain never stopped pushing me and our nation to be better. I miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/0xzoqjDFlP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 25, 2020

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: