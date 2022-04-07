Travis Barker explains why Kourtney Kardashian is his perfect match

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Grammys on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian just work.

"We're very similar, with our backs to the wall," Barker told Billboard in a profile published Thursday. "We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life."

The couple are longtime friends who began dating in January 2021. They quickly vacationed together, even taking their kids along, cuddled up on the red carpet — and pretty much everywhere else — and professed their love on social media. In August, Barker, who avoided flying for 13 years after surviving a plane crash that severely burned him and immediately killed four others — his friend, DJ AM, survived, too, but died a year later from an overdose — even got back on a plane with his new love. They were engaged by October.

Kardashian explained Wednesday on The Kardashians: An ABC News Special she was initially hesitant to get involved with the rocker.

"It's so funny when we think about, like, 'This is us. Can you believe it? We’re, like, Kourtney and Travis, who are friends,'" she told host Robin Roberts. "I felt like deep down, if we looked into each other's eyes and made it, you know, physical, that it would just be over."

Roberts also asked Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian who in her family was at the best place in their romance. "I think Kourt and Trav are in an amazing place," Khloé answered.

During her family's Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kourtney addressed her impromptu wedding to Barker following Sunday night's Grammy awards. While she confirmed that the Elvis-officiated ceremony, which she documented on Instagram, was not legal, she said that wasn't by choice.

"There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," she explained.

Kimmel said he thought Vegas was fully open 24 hours a day.

"That’s what I thought," she said. "And I'm like, 'Are you guys serious?' We asked, like, five times. What do we have to do to make this happen? It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o’clock.'"

Story continues

Still, they let her mom Kris Jenner know it was going to happen. And Khloé was dialed in on Facetime during the big event.

"We just did it anyways," Kourtney said, "because it's what's in the heart."

Related Video

Of course, she and Barker are planning a more formal wedding — it'll be her first — that will likely take place later this year.