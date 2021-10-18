Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.

The PDA-loving pair, who had been friends before they started dating in December, took the next step over the weekend. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, Sunday at sunset while at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.

They both shared photos from the moment, on the beach romantically decorated with flowers and candles, to social media. They both captioned it "forever."

(Screenshot: Travis Barker via Instagram)

As Travis proposed, he "professed his love for her and thanked her for making him a better person," according to an E! News source. Kourtney "teared up and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"

After the proposal, the couple celebrated at a dinner with loved ones — and her sister, Kim Kardashian, shared a video of them kissing as well as of Kourtney's sparkly new engagement ring.

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

"Kravis forever," Kim captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were all there to celebrate. So were Barker's kids: Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18. Kardashian family florist Jeff Leatham decorated.

(Screenshot: Travis Barker via Instagram)

The E! News insider said Kourtney had "no idea" Barker was going to pop the question. "They had just got back from NYC," where he played drums for musical guest Young Thug, "and decided to do a day trip to Montecito. Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off."

According to a People magazine source, "She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him."

This is Kourtney's first engagement, though she shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick (who doesn't seem like a huge fan of the coupling). Barker's been married twice — both kids are from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Barker go way back (It's complicated — Moakler accused Kourtney's sister Kim of having an affair with Barker while they were married.) But their friendship grew over recent years. In December, they casually started dating and made it Instagram official in February.

Since then, they've been kissing from coast to coast, including over the weekend on the SNL set. (The show poked fun of their PDA a week before when Kim hosted.)

Things were clearly serious when Barker took his first plane flight in 13 years with Kourtney in August. He hadn't flown since he was in a 2008 plane crash.