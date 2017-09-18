Toronto Film Festival faves: We pick 10 top movies and 10 best performances of 2017

With another Toronto International Film Festival in the history books, the stage is set for the awards season to begin. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scooped up the highly-prized Grolsch People’s Choice Award in a surprise victory. Set for release on Nov. 10, the Martin McDonagh-directed film features Frances McDormand as a small-town woman who launches a very public campaign to arrest the man who raped and murdered her daughter. (The runners-up for TIFF’s top prize were I, Tonya, and Sundance favorite Call Me By Your Name.) Now that Toronto audiences have spoken, it’s our turn to pick favorites. Here are the 10 best movies, and 10 best performances, that Yahoo Entertainment saw in Toronto. — Ethan Alter and Kevin Polowy

The Best Films

Battle of the Sexes

For much of its runtime, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’s dramatization of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) is more of a coming-out tale than a traditional sports movie. But it’s precisely that attention to the main character’s internal drama that places Battle of the Sexes in the company of genre classics such as Hoosiers and Rocky, which similarly seek to tell grounded, relatable stories in the run-up to the big game. And when Billie Jean and Bobby finally do face off, the tennis is absolutely top-notch.

Bodied

The winner of this year’s Grolsch People’s Choice Award from the Midnight Madness program, Joseph Kahn’s battle-rap satire is slightly overlong, occasionally didactic…and funny as hell. With the help of screenwriter Alex Larsen, star Calum Worthy, and producer Eminem, Kahn takes the basic premise of 8 Mile and turns it into a savage Network-like satire, with Worthy’s white rapper discovering both the beauty and destructiveness of his chosen art form. Bodied‘s greatest asset is its fearlessness as it boldly challenges stereotypes and societal conventions with language few of us dare use.

Brad’s Status

On the surface it looks like another one of those “middle-aged white guy problems” dramedies, but that’s exactly why this razor-sharp comedy of awkwardness from writer-director Mike White (Year of the Dog) is so effective and affecting. Ben Stiller is fantastic as a Sacramento father on the verge of a nervous breakdown as he tours Boston colleges with his son, bitter that he never sold out — and prospered — like his old buddies. He’s woe-is-me to a T, and he gets exactly the perspective smackdown he needs.

The Disaster Artist

James Franco‘s raucous tribute to Tommy Wiseau‘s 2003 cult classic, The Room, isn’t as graceful and elegant a film as Tim Burton‘s Ed Wood…but then again, neither is The Room. What the Burton and Franco movies do share is a genuine affection and enthusiasm for their respective cult filmmakers, as well as career-best performances by Johnny Depp and (Oscar bound?) Franco, respectively. And don’t assume you have to have seen The Room to enjoy The Disaster Artist: the movie’s portrait of an unlikely artist trying to realize his dream will provoke plenty of laughs on its own terms.

Downsizing

Is Downsizing Alexander Payne‘s best film? At the very least, it’s the most ambitious and original work yet from the Election and Sideways writer-director. His sci-fi comedy about a near-future society where humans (including lead Matt Damon) are shrunk down to the size of insects to live luxurious lives (and decrease their carbon footprints) is a biting, hilarious satire that examines greed vs. the greater good. The knock on Payne’s film is that it’s too ambitious in scope, but we didn’t mind one bit.

I Kill Giants

A rare example of a non-superhero comic book movie for kids, I Kill Giants feels like a welcome throwback to movies like Stand By Me and My Girl, which wrestled with weighty subjects in a way that entertained young viewers without talking down to them. The set-up is reminiscent of A Monster Calls — a young girl (Madison Wolfe) disappears into a fantasy world in order to escape emotional trauma — but Giants is less heavy-handed in pushing the audience’s emotional buttons. Think of it as the comic book movie bridge between the likes of Spider-Man: Homecoming and American Splendor.