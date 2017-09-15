'Woman Walks Ahead': Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes, director Susanna White on their portrait of old West

Before every public screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the presenter took a moment to honor the native tribes that once solely inhabited what’s now Canada. Those words had extra resonance before the world premiere of Woman Walks Ahead, a drama set in the 19th century American West, when Native American tribes were frequently subjected to the violent prejudices of new white settlers, as well as U.S. soldiers. Directed by Susanna White, the film stars Jessica Chastain as portraiture artist Catherine Weldon, who traveled to Lakota territory in North Dakota with the intention of capturing the likeness of renowned holy man, Sitting Bull (Michael Greyeyes).

Woman Walks Ahead depicts a history that America, like Canada, still wrestles with today. And while TIFF’s nod to Canada’s indigenous people before every screening might sound like a small gesture of reconciliation, Greyeyes — a Canadian and member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation —emphasizes that it’s a meaningful one. “It’s becoming a more common practice in Canada,” he told Yahoo Entertainment in Toronto. “It happens at shows and in public gatherings. Wherever the indigenous people have voice, land acknowledgements are actually quite common. It’s glaringly absent in the U.S. When they become more common, maybe I’ll move back!” We spoke with Chastain, Greyeyes, and White in Toronto about Woman Walks Ahead‘s treatment of the past, and the film’s resonance for today.

Woman Walks Ahead is about a portraiture artist. Like portraiture, a film isn’t direct replication — it’s an impression of a person or a period. How did you approach history as portraiture in the film, knowing you can’t re-create exactly what happened?



Jessica Chastain: It’s not a documentary, so for dramatic purposes we adjusted timelines and created a story that’s inspired by true events. The film would have lasted many, many years otherwise.

Michael Greyeyes: Some of these changes are significant and reflect, I think, the philosophy behind the production. Sitting Bull, for example, did not speak English very well. That’s the historical truth. He understood it, but he didn’t like to speak it. We would not have a movie if that was our choice, and I have to applaud Susanna because I often find that as an actor in the industry, I’m an advocate for expanding what a native role might be, and what a native character might be able to do or articulate. I remember we had this conversation about a line about doing some shopping; I said, “I think shopping is an anachronistic word.” And Susanna said something to me that stopped me in my tracks: “I think he knows the word because his sophistication is better than anyone else in the scene.” In the end, their placement of the character inside the narrative is a landmark. It’s a really important statement to make.

Susanna White: There’s another interesting choice concerning Catherine. In real life, she was very politicized before she even went to the frontier. By having her start out as naïve [in our narrative] and become increasingly politicized, she becomes our eyes and ears into discovering the world. We can see her grow.

We always think of people from the past as having fundamentally the same emotions and goals. But when you look at the way people treated each other back then, it feels so foreign in some ways — or you want to believe it is, at least. How do you, as performers, understand individuals who existed in such a different era?



White: I’m a great believer that people had the same DNA. It’s just an accident the time you’re born into, so there are things that will affect you. Like if you’re a woman, having to wear a corset or not having a vote — that is going to affect you. But you’re still going to be a layered human being with the same emotions. And that was super-important to me, that you connect to every single character in this story as a fully rounded human being.