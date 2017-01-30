Our Favorite Movies From This Year’s Sundance Film Festival

It was one the snowiest events on record, but that didn’t stop some 40,000 people from descending on Park City, Utah, for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Audiences were rewarded with powerful dramas (Mudbound, The Yellow Birds), crowd-pleasing comedies (The Big Sick, Brigsby Bear), inspiring documentaries (An Inconvenient Sequel, Step), and one riveting Ghost Story. Here are Yahoo Movies’s 16 favorite discoveries from Sundance 2017, plus one bonus from the nearby Slamdance Film Festival. (Note: We weren’t able to screen critical darlings like Call Me By Your Name and Mud River.)

— Ethan Alter and Kevin Polowy

78/52

The title of Alexandre Philippe’s reverent Alfred Hitchcock documentary refers to the 78 setups and 52 cuts that were required to make Psycho’s notorious shower scene — arguably the single most famous sequence in the Master of Suspense’s canon. Serious Hitchcock buffs may find the first act of 78/52 a rehash of biographical details they already know, but the movie slays when Philippe allows his gallery of experts — including directors like Peter Bogdanovich and editors like Jeffrey Ford — to do a frame-by-frame analysis of Marion Crane’s bloody demise. It’ll make you appreciate the art and science behind Hitch’s work all over again. – E.A.

Band Aid

Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally are that married couple we all know who constantly bicker… until the pair realize that rocking out together and channeling their anger through music is the perfect therapy. It’s a premise that could’ve gone wrong, but it works wonders in this sharp-witted and surprising comedy written and directed by Lister-Jones, who conjures the perfect chemistry with the always-funny Pally. They’re aided by a hilarious supporting cast, most notably Fred Armisen as their sublimely weird neighbor, a recovering sexaholic who gets all Whiplash on the drums. – K.P.

Salma Hayed in ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ (Photo: Courtesy Sundance Institute)

Beatriz at Dinner

What begins as a “guess who’s coming to dinner” comedy of manners becomes more complex as the evening wears on. Screenwriter Mike White and director Miguel Arteta, who previously collaborated on the 2000 Sundance favorite Chuck & Buck, chronicle the ideological clash between a Mexican healer (Salma Hayek) and an American tycoon (John Lithgow) who’d rather profit from the world than help it. Anchored by terrific performances and White’s deftly-written script, Beatriz at Dinner is — accidentally or on purpose — the first great film of the Trump Era. – E.A.

The Big Sick

Amazon Studios paid a whopping $12 million for Michael Showalter’s hilarious and heartfelt rom-com written by Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and his wife Emily V. Gordon, based on their real-life courtship. Kumail is a standup comedian who fears telling his Muslim-Pakistani family he’s dating a white therapist named Emily (Zoe Kazan). But that’s before a life-threatening medical condition lands her in a coma. Nanjiani proves he’s got the mettle for movie stardom, while Holly Hunter and Ray Romano deliver poignant turns as Emily’s concerned parents in a crowd-pleasing comedy that could have Juno-esque appeal both at the box office and in the awards derby. – K.P.

Kyle Mooney in ‘Brigsby Bear’ (Photo: Sundance Institute)

Brigsby Bear

Straight outta Saturday Night Live comes this instant cult comedy, which unites two generations of SNL-affiliated comedy troupes: Good Neighbor and The Lonely Island. Current “Not Ready For Primetime Player” Kyle Mooney stars as James, a kidnapped man-child who has been raised by two cultists (Mark Hamill and Jane Adams) in an underground bunker with only the videotaped adventures of a talking bear for company. Rescued and released into the outside world at last, James finds he can’t leave Brigsby behind that easily. Brigsby Bear is Dogtooth for Laser Cats fans, and — as James is fond of saying — it’s dope as s—. — E.A.

