Tomi Lahren dresses as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Halloween, 'the thing that scared me most'

Halloween isn’t a day of make-believe for Tomi Lahren — her “politically incorrect” costume depicted Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez, whom Lahren called “the thing that scares me most.”

“This Halloween I decided to dress up as the thing that scares me most, the Democratic Dimwit Darling herself,” the Fox News host wrote on Instagram Thursday. “I'm not afraid of ghouls, ghosts, zombies or political incorrectness. I am far more terrified AOC was actually elected to the United States Congress. Talk about a haunted House.”

The 27-year-old commenter wore a brunette wig, black-rimmed eyeglasses and a black blazer. With a wide-eyed expression, Lahren clutched a makeshift book titled “Green New Deal,” a climate-change resolution introduced by Ocasio-Cortez, with the label “The Communist Manifesto” (Oscasio-Cortez has been slammed as both a communist and a socialist by her critics).

She also posted the photo to Twitter, tagging the 30-year-old congresswoman from New York. Alyssa Milano leapt to the defense of Ocasio-Cortez tweeting a meme in her likeness and writing, “Imitation is the sincerest form a flattery. Also, aren’t you part of the party who claims to be for working Americans? Why say ‘bartender,’ like it’s a bad thing?”

Imitation is the sincerest form a flattery.



Also, aren’t you part of the party who claims to be for working Americans? Why say “bartender,” like it’s a bad thing? pic.twitter.com/Skce3vWpP1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 31, 2019

Lahren doesn’t hesitate to go up against Ocasio-Cortez — in October, she told Fox & Friends of the congresswoman endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, “I think AOC should be far less concerned with really campaigning for Bernie Sanders. She should be worried about her own back because I think she’s going to have a more difficult time with re-election than she thinks.”

Over the summer, after Ocasio-Cortez criticized conditions at a Customs and Border Protection facility, saying agents “were being so physically and sexually threatening towards me,” Lahren tweeted,

”You have zero awareness of what our @CBP officers do on a daily basis. Are you surprised they don’t want to be around you? No law enforcement official would. You’re completely out of line and a disgrace to this nation,” adding, “I feel sorry for our @CBP officers who had to be near you.”

You have zero awareness of what our @CBP officers do on a daily basis. Are you surprised they don’t want to be around you? No law enforcement official would. You’re completely out of line and a disgrace to this nation. I feel sorry for our @CBP officers who had to be near you. https://t.co/Q19DbtH0hX — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 1, 2019

And Lahren’s three-way brawl with Cardi B and Ocasio-Cortez played out on Twitter in January. Lahren tweeted that Cardi B was “the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats” when the rapper complained about the government shutdown and Cardi B responded, “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez then squeezed in, tweeting, “Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?”

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?



They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

The congresswoman has not posted her Halloween costume — as of Wednesday, she was seeking last-minute ideas on Twitter.

