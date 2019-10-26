Who had the best celebrity Halloween costume of 2019? See what Demi Lovato, Liam Payne and others wore

One of the many things that make Halloween fun is seeing the costumes that celebrities choose.

In 2019, they did not disappoint. Demi Lovato decided to dress up as a historical figure, while Liam Payne went the superhero route. Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, dressed up as a real-life, ponytailed pop music favorite.

Meanwhile, “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil got... creative with her costume. She opted to be a character she named Silly Eilish, a fictional sibling of 17-year-old pop star Billie Eilish and her actor/musician older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Heidi Klum was just as original. The supermodel, who is a Halloween fanatic, and her new husband, Tom Kaulitz, were fireworks, rocking sparkles all over.

There were more traditional picks, too, including a clown (Kelly Osbourne) and a Disney villain, Maleficent, brought to life by singer and YouTuber Lele Pons. (Those two looks are big with everyone this year.)

Which celeb do you think had the best costume? Cast your votes below, moving each photo up or down on the list, and be sure to check back, because we’ll add more throughout the spooky season.





