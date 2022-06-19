Todd and Julie Chrisley speak out after convictions: 'It's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now'

Julie and Todd Chrisley alluded to their legal troubles in a new podcast episode. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are speaking out for the first time after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month by a federal jury in Atlanta. As Yahoo Entertainment previously reported, the reality stars each face up to 30 years in prison.

Though the couple told listeners of their Chrisley Confessions podcast that are unable to discuss their legal troubles, their June 17 episode did acknowledge that there's a "lot of things going on in our lives."

“It has been a whirlwind,” Todd, 53, shared. “Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now.”

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch added that "it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," but expressed hope that things will change for the better.

"We still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for," Chrisley said.

The reality stars — who reportedly plan to appeal their verdict as the await a sentencing hearing slated for October 6 — are still "alive and kicking," added Julie, 49. She went on to thank fans for their support.

“It’s a tough time right now, but we are grateful for each and every one of you that has taken the effort,” said Todd, who asked for prayers on the couple's behalf. “We’re grateful and appreciative of it.”

Indicted in 2019, the Chrisleys were accused — and ultimately found guilty — of securing more than $30 million in fraudulent loans by padding their net worth and seeking out loans from small banks. Some $20 million of that loan debt was wiped out when Todd filed for bankruptcy in 2012, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Prosecutors also accused the couple of not paying their taxes and trying to hide the wealth they obtained from their TV success. Their accountant was also convicted of filing corporate tax returns on their behalf.

The Chrisleys' statement follows public comments from their children. Last week daughter Savannah, 24, asked her followers to "please be kind" to her family as they "fight for justice ... justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed."

Todd's estranged daughter Lindsie, from his first marriage to Teresa Terry, also shared that she was "saddened" by the verdict. Lindsie had been accused by her father and stepmother of reporting them for tax evasion, which she denies.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," Lindsie shared on Instagram shortly after her father's conviction. "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."