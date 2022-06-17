Savannah Chrisley supports parents Todd and Julie following their conviction on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion: 'Please be kind'

Savannah Chrisley has spoken out about her parents's conviction. (Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage )

Savannah Chrisley, the 24-year-old daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, is standing by them after they were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote, "Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)"

She went on to say that she's been devastated by recent events.

"Recently, I've felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose," she wrote. "So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn't over."

She added that "now is my time to break the glass ceiling — no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed."

Her words accompanied several throwback photos of her with her parents and a quote about positive thinking from writer Zanna Keithley.

Savannah's stepsister, Lindsie Chrisley, Todd's estranged daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, publicly commented on the verdict against the Chrisleys only hours after it was delivered. She wrote that the news was not what she had hoped for and left her "deeply saddened."

The two had been accused of dodging taxes for years and for inflating their net worth in order to acquire upwards of $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd and Julie face up to 30 years each in prison, and their sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.