Lindsie Chrisley says she's 'deeply saddened' by guilty verdict in father Todd and stepmother Julie's fraud trial

Lindsie Chrisley is upset about the verdict in father Todd Chrisley and stepmother Julie Chrisley's trial, after the two were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," the co-host of the Coffee Convos podcast wrote in her Instagram Story. "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."

She included a photo of herself with her son, Jackson, and their dog.

Todd and Julie face up to 30 years each in prison, after a federal jury found them guilty of successfully dodging taxes on the millions they earned from their reality TV empire as well as defrauding banks to secure millions of dollars in loans.

Lindsie, who's appeared on her family's show Chrisley Knows Best, is the daughter of Todd and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. (Todd has been married to Julie Chrisley since 1996.) However, Lindsie has been estranged from her father and her entire family since 2017.

Part of the reason Lindsie and Todd are estranged is that Todd and Julie had accused Lindsie of turning in them in for tax evasion, while Lindsie had accused Todd of extortion with nude photos and a sex tape. Both denied the other's allegations.

Lindsie vowed in September that "there will never be a reconciliation" between her and her father, and she said that neither she nor her son had contact with any of their family members. She said it was a decision she had come to after therapy.