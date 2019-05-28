Tim McGraw, 52, shows off a prized fish, but all his fans see are his abs: 'What fish?'

Tim McGraw speared his first yellowfin grouper — and nobody cares.

The “Humble and Kind” country singer, 52, showed off his prize, which he caught with a pole spear while free diving 36 feet below the surface during a Memorial Day getaway. However, many of the comments on the post aren’t about the fish at all. They’re about his abs as he poses shirtless in an orange swimsuit.

“I’m sure no one even notices the fish,” wrote one commenter. “Nice..... and the fish is pretty impressive too,” posted another. And another asked: “Did anyone else suddenly feel hot.... I’m sweating.” Here are some of the comments:

(Screenshot: Tim McGraw via Instagram) More





(Screenshot: Tim McGraw via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Tim McGraw via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Tim McGraw via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Tim McGraw via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Tim McGraw via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Tim McGraw via Instagram) More

Rita Wilson was also wowed — presumably by the fish. (She frequently comments on both McGraw and his wife Faith Hill’s Instagram photos.)

(Screenshot: Tim McGraw via Instagram) More

A few days back, McGraw shared his spear-fishing secrets. He said he uses an old-fashioned pole spear, forgoes a tank and does a free dive down. He noted it’s “all legal (of course)” and all the “fish get eaten and shared with local folks.” He added that “Nothing is wasted.”

While McGraw didn’t say where he is vacationing, a safe bet is at their amazing home in the Bahamas. The couple have their own 20-acre island, which they call “L’île d’Anges,” that they purchased in 2003.

They showed off their home there to Architectural Digest in 2017 and talked about how when they built it they had “no idea we had to build everything else,” Hill said. “We basically had to build a little town,” including staff houses. They also put in running water and electricity.

McGraw said that when it was finally completed, “It just took our breath away. It still does, every time we go there. Every time we land the plane and walk onto the beach and head up to the house, we turn to each other and say, ‘This is the best place in the world.’”

McGraw has been sharing photos of his pole-spearing underwater adventures for a while now. Sometimes they are snapped by their three daughters, including Gracie, 22, Maggie, 20, and Audrey, 17.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.