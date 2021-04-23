Tim McGraw, 53, shares shirtless photo with spearfishing catch: ‘What fish?’

Tim McGraw's spearfishing skills remain sharp, but that's not the only takeaway fans have from his latest Instagram photo.

On Friday, the country singer, who turns 54 next month, shared that he had "another great day out on the water" and held up his catch, a wahoo, which are known for being difficult to nab.

However, most of the comments weren't about his fishing skills, again, but about his extremely toned body in swim trunks.

"What fish? There’s a fish in this picture?" quipped one commenter. Another wrote, "At this point, which one are we looking at??!"

And there were more, including, "So wrong to look so good. The fish, talking about the fish. Lol," posted someone else. There was also, "Ain’t nobody looking at that wahoo..." as well as, "Wahoo! Is right!! With all do respect to Faith!!" with a bunch of flame emojis.

Faith of course is singer Faith Hill, his wife and frequent collaborator since 1996. They share three children: Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

It was at Hill's urging, he's said, that he made it his mission to prioritize his health — and he shared his transformation story in his 2019 book Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

McGraw wrote in the book that life served him with "a good lesson in humility" at age 40. He started over from "close to scratch," climbing out of his slump — and he's never looked back. He said he "hit full stride at 45, and" now in his 50s "it’s coming together quite nicely.”

McGraw also shared a fishing picture last week with a hogfish:

McGraw has been sharing photos of his pole-spearing underwater adventures for a while now. While it's unclear where the new photo was taken, he's done a lot of it while staying on the private island he and Hill own in the Bahamas called L’île d’Anges — also know as Goat Cay.

However, the performers are selling the 20-acre island, which they purchased in 2003, for $35 million. The property, an 80-minute flight from Miami, was featured in Architectural Digest in 2017 with the couple talking about having to basically set up a little town on the island — and put in running water — because it was completely undeveloped.

The island boasts a four-bedroom home, per the listing. There's also ample room for friends and family, including, two yurt-style guest houses and 6,000-square-feet of staff housing. The biggest selling point though is the nearly 1.3 miles of ocean frontage, including two white sand beaches and a private dock. And, no, the abs aren't included in the sale.

