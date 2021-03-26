'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe hospitalized after stroke, believes he was poisoned

Tiger King's Jeff Lowe is recovering from a recent stroke. It's a bizarre story as the zookeeper-turned-reality-star believes someone tampered with his drink causing the medical emergency.

Jeff was found unresponsive by his wife, Lauren, in their room at an Oklahoma casino. He was airlifted to a hospital in Texas on March 18 after EMTs determined he suffered a stroke, the couple tells TMZ.

"I thought he was dying in my arms," Lauren recalls.

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe suffered a stroke in March. (Photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Lauren says doctors have run a battery of tests and haven't been able to determine what caused Jeff's stroke. The couple suspects he was poisoned, although blood and urine tests came back negative for common drugs. Hours before he collapsed, they say a mystery man approached them on their dinner date "claiming he knew them and even knew their favorite drink orders."

On Friday's TMZ Live, Lauren remembers having a sip of Jeff's drink and says she started "feeling off." Jeff fell asleep on the ride back to WinStar World Casino and was acting odd when they got to the room. Jeff turned "green and blue" and his heart stopped.

Jeff spent three days in the hospital and is recovering at home. Lauren says he's still having difficulties with speech and coordination.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: