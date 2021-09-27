'The View' hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro discuss COVID scare and 'real life ramifications'

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro returned to the set of The View on Monday, days after they were pulled from the show on live television after testing positive for COVID-19. The drama all ensued moments before the women were set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris, but as it turns out, they received false positives. The panel wasted no time discussing the incident and its "real life ramifications."

"So, what's new?" Behar quipped at the top of the show. "In case you missed it, Friday's show took an unexpected turn when Ana and Sunny's COVID tests came back positive while we were on the air."

The View co-host noted they "never came into contact with the Vice President" and followed all COVID protocols to "ensure her safety" amid the chaos. The whole cast and crew were given "numerous, numerous" tests throughout the weekend, Behar added, and all of the tests came back negative.

"I am thrilled to report that Sunny and Ana's Friday results turned out to be false positives and everyone is safe, healthy and COVID-free," she declared. "No one's got it, it was a mistake of some sort."

Executive producer Brian Teta chimed in about the "unbelievable set of circumstances" that led to "some really awkward television I'd like to have back." Teta then apologized to Hostin and Navarro.

"In the midst of all this chaos, they were put in this position where they had this information put out on television and then to make it even worse, it turned out not to be true later on," he continued. "It was unfortunate that mistakes were made, but I can confidently say that we have very vigorous safety protocols, that everyone is regularly tested and I'm just so relieved that you guys are healthy, that everyone is healthy and nobody was ever in danger."

Although Hostin is relieved not to have the virus, she got emotional when talking about how the mistake impacted her family.

"It was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again," she explained. "My husband is a surgeon... he was in the operating room and had to be pulled out of the operating room because God forbid he's operating on someone and he's COVID positive. My child's school had to be notified and she had to be pulled out, my parents had to be rushed to be tested."

Hostin called the incident "particularly triggering" as her in-law's died from COVID-19 over the holidays.

"So you can imagine how I felt thinking that I could be possibly be COVID positive and my family could experience another loss. A loss that I don't think my husband could handle," Hostin said, visibly emotional. "I was relieved, to say the least, to find out that I was COVID negative and I always was assured by the fact that I am fully vaccinated."

While Hostin said she mostly received an outpouring of support, she slammed trolls who sent hateful messages: "When you meet your maker, you'll have to figure that out."

But the lawyer credited Navarro's "sense of humor" for helping her get through the ordeal — and that was on full display when it was the CNN commentator's turn to discuss the scare.

Navarro admitted she was "flabbergasted" when she got the positive result and immediately panicked as she spent time with Harris's family. The strategist then turned to Donald Trump Jr., who took a dig at her weight over the weekend when he heard about the news.

"Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day," she fired back. "I know that when you are a dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments living off your father's fame and name and fortune, you've gotta draw attention to yourself. But baby, if you want to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October when your elderly obese father had it."

Navarro continued, "It is a legitimate conversation to have, and fortunately for you, you've got somebody in your family you can call and discuss it with. Because imagine having a father whose butt is the size of a studio apartment in New Jersey and you've got the gall to pick on me?"

"See why I had so much fun with Ana Navarro?" laughed Hostin.

The co-hosts asked Harris to come back to the show again for a full interview.