Ana Navarro slams Donald Trump Jr. after his dig about obesity: 'Your dad is a phone call away... assuming he answers your calls'

Ana Navarro, 49, was quick to reply to Donald Trump Jr.'s dig about obesity and COVID-19.

Ana Navarro is fighting back against Donald Trump Jr. after he made a dig about obesity at her expense.

Navarro, 49, initially tested positive for COVID-19 alongside co-host Sunny Hostin while filming Friday's episode of The View. The TV personality has since learned through subsequent tests that the result was a false positive, and has continued to test negative for the virus.

Former first son Trump couldn't resist commenting on her initial diagnosis — which was revealed moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was due to appear on The View — by tweeting that it was "time for a national conversation about the dangers of COVID-19 & obesity."

Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity. https://t.co/e3vdsBvOOc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2021

On Saturday evening, Navarro responded to the fat-shaming message by poking fun at Trump Jr.'s relationship with his father, former President Donald Trump.

"Thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID. Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away… assuming he answers your calls," she wrote. "Or just ask your sister to call him for you."

@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern.



I don’t have COVID.

Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls.



Or just ask your sister to call him for you. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

On Saturday, Navarro took to social media to share that she was safe and healthy following the false positive.

"Hi everyone. Got my third negative PCR test just a few minutes ago, and came straight to the airport to fly home," said Navarro in an Instagram video, in which she could be seen wearing a leopard-print mask and cuddling her dog while waiting in the airport. "Obviously, what happened yesterday was a false positive. A very public, very inopportune, very melodramatic false positive. But fortunately we've now tested three times, and all three have been negative."

Navarro went on to thank the people at the Conrad Hilton where she quarantined, as well as the "angels" at The View.

"This is just a false alarm," she continued. "I didn't get my goddamn margarita last night, but I'm going to get one tonight. Wishing you all a good day."

Friday's episode of The View tumbled into chaos when Navarro and co-host Hostin were told they tested positive for COVID-19 right before Vice President Harris was set to appear onstage for her first in-studio interview. Producers quickly interrupted to say that Hostin and Navarro had to leave the set immediately. Longtime co-host Joy Behar held down the fort, quickly telling viewers, "We'll tell you why in a couple minutes," Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. After a commercial break, Behar explained the situation to the studio audience.

"Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen," Behar told the audience. "They'll probably have a breakthrough case but they'll be OK I'm sure because they're both vaccinated up the wazoo."

The interview with Harris went off without a hitch, instead taking place remotely with the vice president in a different location in the building "just to be safe."

"Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said during the interview.