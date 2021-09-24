  • Oops!
'The View' thrown into chaos when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro test positive for COVID seconds before Kamala Harris interview

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
Kamala Harris appeared on Friday's The View, but all hell broke loose on the show moments before when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro learned they tested positive for COVID-19.

The ABC talk show started by touting the vice president's first in-studio interview — with Joy Behar proclaiming it a "very special day" and Navarro saying they were wearing their best "church clothes" — as Harris was scheduled to sit down with the co-hosts in front of the masked-up studio audience. However, after hitting the "Hot Topics," including the development of the CDC director endorsing the Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shot for a larger group than expected, there was an abrupt schedule change and a frenzy.

(Screenshot: The View)
The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were take off air mid-show after their COVID tests came back positive. (Screenshot: The View)

The show returned from commercial break and Behar — moderating for Whoopi Goldberg, who was out sick supposedly because of sciatica — was introducing Harris. However, she noticed there was "something happening" behind-the-scenes and producers advised interrupted to say that Hostin and Navarro had to leave the set immediately. Behar, in the dark about what was happening, told viewers, "We'll tell you why in a couple minutes."

With Hostin and Navarro ushered backstage, Behar asked the producer if she should introduce Harris. She was initially told yes, but then the answer quickly changed to "no." Behar, trying to manage this all on live TV, asking if she should kill time doing "a tap dance." The decision was made to go to commercial.

When they came back, Behar announced, "Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They'll probably have a breakthrough case but they'll be OK I'm sure because they're both vaccinated up the wazoo."

The plan was to then clean the set and have Harris come out anyway. After Behar killed even more time like a pro — alongside co-host Sara Haines — taking audience questions, it was announced that Harris would still do the interview, but from a remote spot within the building "just to be safe."

While Harris's interview spot was set up and secret service did their thing, there were even more commercial breaks and more segments answering audience questions in what was certainly among the show's wildest episodes ever in its 25season run.

Finally, with just 10 minutes left of the show, Behar returned saying she was "thrilled" to welcome the first female VP in U.S. history. They immediately talked vaccines, again noting that Hostin and Navarro are expected to fine because they were fully vaccinated, and vaccine resistance in the U.S., despite the death toll. Other topics include the viral photo of Haitian migrants, U.S.'s withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan and the Texas abortion law.

The View immediately started trending on Twitter during the show. While Behar got props for how she handled the live coverage, the show's testing protocol was questioned.