'The View' co-hosts applaud U.S. embassies for defying Pride flag ban: 'The administration should really be ashamed'

The co-hosts of The View weighed in on the recent report that the U.S. State Department denied requests from at least four embassies to fly a rainbow flag in honor of Pride Month outside their buildings.

“The administration should really be ashamed of itself,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “There are some countries where you can be executed for being gay. Imagine how consoling it is if you are a gay person in one of those countries and you see the rainbow flag on a U.S. Embassy so you know you are accepted somewhere in the world and are safe somewhere in the world,” she added.

Vice President Mike Pence came out in support of the flag ban during an interview with NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker. “When it comes to the American flagpole and American embassies and capitals around the world, having the one American flag fly I think is the right decision,” said Pence.

The Vice President noted that there are no rules prohibiting the flag from being flown elsewhere on embassy property. “We’ve put no restriction on displaying any other flags or any other displays at our embassies beyond that,” he said.

The Obama administration had previously given permission for the flag to be flown, but the policy was changed to require express permission from the State Department after Trump took office.

Some of the embassies that were denied permission to fly the flag defied the decision and did so anyway. Panelist Whoopi Goldberg applauded the display of defiance. “I am thrilled that in this case all of those diplomats are saying: ‘You know what? We are going to support our gay and lesbian and LGBTQ folks if they’re here and they are going to know that we are here for them,’” said Goldberg.

Many on Twitter sided with panelists of The View:

Fly that flag! With pride and honor! #TheView — Debra (@IamGoldie22) June 11, 2019

It's an illegitimate administration... #ILLEGITIMATEPRESIDENT.. he's not the president...



Not surprised the illegitimate administration doesn't want the 🏳️‍🌈flown at our embassies...

Thank you American embassies..😁

For deciding to fly the flag ANYWAY... 👊🏽👍🏽😍@TheView — ydolemaiprocs (@ydolemaiprocs) June 11, 2019

Others felt the flag has no business being flown by an embassy:

That rainbow flag has no business flying on a flagpole at the embassy..... none



Great decision not to fly it.... fly it on your own flagpole at your house if you like to — DGB (@dgb42271) June 11, 2019

#TheView No the flag for LGBT should not be flying next to our country’s flag it’s a group of people just like others, groups in this country that are organized. And none of those flags are put up there. So every time that one of these groups needs acknowledging fly their flag — Venus (@Venus62606190) June 11, 2019

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.