Taylor Swift's Super Bowl highlights: Sealing Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' win with a kiss, dancing to 'Love Story' and leaving the after-party hand in hand

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The air was electric at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII. Adding to the excitement was Taylor Swift’s presence at the biggest football game of the year — and she did not waste time before chugging a drink in the first half of the game!

One week after making Grammy history, the singer flew to Los Angeles from Tokyo, Japan, where she just wrapped a four-day stop on the international leg of her "Eras Tour." She then took a separate flight from L.A. to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Despite the 17-hour time difference, she showed up to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, in what is now his fourth time playing the Super Bowl in just five years. Of course, she didn’t come alone.

Behind Taylor are Travis Kelce's mom and brother, Donna and Jason. (Toru Hanai/AP)

All eyes were on the chart-topping singer as she arrived with her mother, Andrea, actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and designer Ashley Avignone.

Swift strutted into the stadium in a black corset-style top, black jeans with rhinestone cutouts and a red bomber jacket — a Kansas City Chiefs WEAR designed by Erin Andrews — with the number "60" on the back of it, representing the year the team was created.

The singer topped off the look with red lips, a custom football clutch by Judith Leiber and a gold necklace displaying the number "87," a nod to Kelce's jersey number.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

She's here.



Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Kelce donned an all-black sparkly ensemble, and a matching bag to boot, as he left his hotel for Allegiant Stadium. Talk about a fashion-forward couple!

Killa Trav ready to shine. pic.twitter.com/cDod5e7zZU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024

Who's in Taylor's power suite?

Aside from Andrea, Lively, Avignone and Ice Spice, Swift was seen embracing Travis's brother Jason as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who chatted with the singer for several minutes as she arrived.

Taylor Swift and her entourage at the start of Super Bowl LVIII. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Swift was later joined by singer Lana Del Rey, who approached the suite from the seats below to give her friend a shout-out. She joined Swift in the suite later in the game.

Last Sunday, Del Rey joined Swift in Los Angeles at the Grammy Awards, where Swift won Album of the Year for the fourth time — the first artist in history to win the category that many times.

Swift greets Lana Del Rey at Super Bowl LVIII. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

Del Rey and Swift. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Taylor and Ashley chug a drink

When the camera caught Swift and Avignone in the first half of the game, the two wasted no time chugging their drinks. As soon as the singer was finished, she slammed her empty cup in victory. No shaking it off here!

Swift can't contain her excitement. (Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift out here chugging beers pic.twitter.com/ZgRsUzT3Zd — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 12, 2024

Taylor joins Travis on the field to celebrate Kansas City's big win

The Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers with a nail-biting 25-22 victory — and Swift and her suitemates erupted. Not since the New England Patriots's back-to-back wins in 2003 and 2004 has a team won the Super Bowl two years in a row.

It's also the fourth time the Chiefs have made it to the big game in just five years. Kelce couldn't contain his excitement during the team's victory speech, when he screamed at the crowd "Viva Las Vegas!" with Swift watching him from the field.

"Viva Las Vegas!" - Travis Kelce celebrates his #SuperBowl win as Taylor Swift watches on pic.twitter.com/BkQxNqwbEU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

After the team's thrilling victory, Swift ran to the field with Kelce's mom, Donna, and his brother Jason. After he hugged Donna, he said to Swift, “Come here, girl” and they hugged and then shared a long kiss to celebrate.

Kelce celebrates with Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

🚨| Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce on the field looking for Travis Kelce to celebrate after the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl2024



pic.twitter.com/v7RHb4r5fj — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrating the Chiefs #SuperBowl win on the field.



pic.twitter.com/AF4ONVu1KZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

🚨| Travis Kelce after seeing Taylor Swift for the first time since his Super Bowl win!



"Come here girl" 🥺



pic.twitter.com/ZyADdtgpmL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

The celebration continues off the field

After that extra long kiss on the field, Swift joined Kelce and his teammates at the team’s official after-party, held at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Swift and Kelce were captured on-camera dancing and kissing to her song "Love Story."

📲| Travis and Taylor kissing during "Love Story" pic.twitter.com/bguNsVtj5T — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

They also had a moment when her song “You Belong to Me” came on. He made his way to the DJ booth and they sang along and pointed to one another across the room.

📹| Taylor & Travis pointing to eachother during 'You Belong With Me' at the Chiefs #SuperBowl afterparty! 😉🥰 pic.twitter.com/pnn69K7ANf — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 12, 2024

📹| Travis really appreciated "You Belong With Me" tonight 😄 pic.twitter.com/nrIzrdZ57d — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 12, 2024

are you freaking kidding me YOU BELONG WITH ME. IN THE CLUB. WITH TAYLOR. AND THE CHIEFS. omg what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/OVUOaiN5aR — gabby 🐍🤍✨ (@sussy_swiftie) February 12, 2024

They later left together, hand in hand, with Swift wearing Kelce’s jacket — sequins glittering in the night.

📹 | Taylor and Travis leaving the after party together — Taylor wearing Travis’ jacket #SuperBowl



pic.twitter.com/JE8tZ3I0wi — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) February 12, 2024

From Tokyo to Vegas. Next up: Australia!

Once Swift is done celebrating, she'll continue the international leg of her "Eras Tour" in Melbourne, Australia. Until then, she and Kelce can savor the moment!

Kelce and Swift on the field. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Once she wraps up Vegas, Swift is heading down under to Australia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

— Suzy Byrne contributed to this report