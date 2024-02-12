Taylor Swift chugs a beer at the Super Bowl in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'She is one of us'

David Artavia
·2 min read
3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Rapper Ice Spice and Singer Taylor Swift (R) react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift and her designer friend Ashley Avignone (left) threw back a couple beers during the first half of Super Bowl LVIII, and fans loved every minute. (Harry How/Getty Images)
It was a party in the power suite!

Taylor Swift was feeling the love at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday night. During the first half of the game, she and friend, designer Ashley Avignone, wasted no time chugging their beers.

As soon as Swift was finished, the singer slammed her empty cup in victory.

Swift was at Allegiant Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers in what's now his fourth time playing the Super Bowl in just five years.

It didn't take long before fans went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their admiration. No shaking it off here!