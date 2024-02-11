Taylor Swift arrives at the Super Bowl with Blake Lively and Ice Spice. See her special nod to Travis Kelce and more.

All eyes will be on Taylor Swift, pictured here in concert, as she cheers on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII. (Toru Hanai/AP)

The air was electric at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Adding to the excitement was Taylor Swift’s presence at the biggest football game of the year — and she did not disappoint.

One week after making Grammy history, the singer flew to Los Angeles from Tokyo, Japan, where she just wrapped a four-day stop on the international leg of her "Eras Tour." She then took a separate flight from L.A. to Las Vegas today.

Despite the 17-hour time difference, she showed up to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, in what is now his fourth time playing the Super Bowl in just five years. Of course, she didn’t come alone.

All eyes were on the chart-topping singer as she arrived with her mother, Andrea, actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and designer Ashley Avignone.

Swift strutted into the stadium in a black corset-style top, black jeans with rhinestone cutouts and a red bomber jacket — a Kansas City Chiefs WEAR designed by Erin Andrews — with the number "60" on the back of it, representing the year the team was created.

The singer topped off the look with red lips, a custom football clutch by Judith Leiber and a gold necklace displaying the number "87," a nod to Kelce's jersey number.

Meanwhile, Kelce donned an all-black sparkly ensemble, and a matching bag to boot, as he left his hotel for Allegiant Stadium. Talk about a fashion-forward couple!

Who's in Taylor's power suite?

Aside from Andrea, Lively, Avignone and Ice Spice, Swift was seen embracing Travis's brother Jason as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who chatted with the singer for several minutes as she arrived.

