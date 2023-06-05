Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly split after whirlwind romance: Everything we know

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have split, according to reports. (Photo: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's spring fling is over, with multiple reports saying the two split after a whirlwind — and controversial — romance.

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," a source explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

An insider added to Us Weekly: "They had fun together, but it was never serious."

It was revealed in April that Swift and Joe Alwyn had ended their six-year relationship. Neither star commented on the split, but the "Lover" singer made subtle references to heartbreak while performing on her Eras tour. She also made subtle references to a new love.

In early May, initial reports surfaced that Swift, 33, was seeing Healy, the frontman of the band the 1975. Days later, he attended her hometown shows in Nashville. PDA-filled date nights quickly followed. "I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before," Swift even declared two weeks ago.

But Swifties are likely rejoicing on Monday. Many of the singer's fans were unhappy about her rebound romance as Healy, 34, is no stranger to controversy.

Years ago, Healy — who was briefly linked to Swift in 2014 — said it would be "emasculating" to date her. In January, he was accused of "doing a Nazi salute" onstage. The British musician is known for pushing the envelope while performing, but some have accused him of predatory behavior as he kisses fans at concerts. (Or, like this past weekend, when he kissed a security guard.)

In February, Healy faced backlash for a podcast appearance where he laughed along when the hosts made racist and offensive comments. One of the jabs mocked Ice Spice, with whom Swift just collaborated on the "Karma" remix. When Healy addressed the controversy in last week's New Yorker profile, he didn't do himself any favors.

Healy was asked if he baited his fans on purpose with that podcast. "A little bit," he replied. "But it doesn't actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What’s wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn’t happen," he declared.

The reporter said "maybe it does" happen.

"If it does," he said, "you're either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You're either lying that you are hurt, or you're a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, 'Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.' And I kind of want them to do that, because they're demonstrating something so base level."

Fans wrote Swift an open letter asking her to address Healy's past behavior. She never publicly discussed her romance with the musician, or the controversy that follows him. But Swift did announce other news on Monday as she unveiled the vault tracks and collaborators on her upcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).