Why Taylor Swift's relationship with Matty Healy is so controversial and has divided fans

Taylor Swift's love life has long been in the spotlight, but reports this month that she's dating the 1975's Matty Healy is especially raising some eyebrows, as is her surprise announcement that she'll collaborate with rapper Ice Spice on the deluxe version of her Midnights album.

The two stories are related. Here's a breakdown:

Is Swift actually dating Healy?

While it's unclear if Swift, whose breakup with longtime love Joe Alwyn became public last month, has coupled up with Healy, the two are at least spending time together. They've been seen together multiple times this month, once where they were reportedly kissing, and other times at her "The Eras Tour" stops, where he's even performed. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

Why are Swifties divided over Healy?

Their main issue is Healy's appearance on The Adam Friedland Show back in January, during which Healy and the two hosts, Friedland and Nick Mullen, laughed while speculating about the ethnicity of Ice Spice, who's actually both Nigerian and Dominican. Per the Los Angeles Times, Friedland and Mullen referred to Ice Spice — who's been at least friendly with Swift for years — both as an "Inuit spice girl" and a "chubby Chinese lady." The co-hosts also mocked Chinese and Hawaiian accents, a bit that Healy seemed to enjoy. The problematic podcast episode was later pulled from both Apple and Spotify. That wasn't the only controversy Healy stirred up during the interview. He also joked about masturbating to a video of a woman "getting, like, brutalized" on Ghetto Gaggers, a porn website that mostly features Black women.

Months later, Healy somewhat apologized, admitting onstage during a performance he "can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people." The singer added in April: "I don't want Ice Spice to think I'm a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I'm so sorry."

So whatever Swift and Healy's exact relationship is, some fans are upset and tweeting with the hashtag #SpeakUpNow, promoting a letter circulating the internet that calls for Swift to address the situation.

I just canceled my @taylorswift13 Speak Now vinyl pre-order. I’ve previously bought: lover, redtv, FLTV, (all 5) midnights vinyls, many (some shitty quality) shirts from TS. Not to mention two floor seats to Eras. I just don’t feel comfortable giving her my $$$ now. #SpeakUpNow pic.twitter.com/MfzYMwTIXk — ⚡️laurenelectro ⸆⸉⚡️ (@laurenelectro) May 17, 2023

Taylor, your silence on drag bans, transphobic laws, homophobic fans, and the grossness of the person you've chosen to associate with have really hurt. While I'm no longer sure that you care about any of that, I do know that you care about sales. Pay attention! Please be better. pic.twitter.com/AvgtjcANgg — ✨ac✨ (@ahouseallalone) May 17, 2023

taylor’s entire brand is not speaking. she has actively avoided commenting on so many political and human rights issues for literally ever…and this is the hill swifties are willing to die on? grow up. #SpeakUpNow pic.twitter.com/ogB7dm6Jgb — cassidy (@_ketchumid_) May 17, 2023

News of an upcoming collab with Ice Spice didn't help, and it prompted comments that it was a PR move.

What has Ice Spice said about all this?

So far, the artist appears to be excited about the remix of Swift's song "Karma." On the eve of its May 26 release, Ice Spice posted to Instagram, "thxx @taylorswift for being the coolest person on earth ilu."

It's to be determined how this will all play out, so check back for updates.