Taylor Swift and Matty Healy fuel dating rumors in Nashville after being 'reconnected' through Jack Antonoff: Here's the latest

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy aren't doing much to dispel those romance rumors. The 1975 frontman and Swift spent time together in Nashville, Tenn. over the weekend where she performed three shows amid her Eras Tour.

"Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past," an insider claimed to Entertainment Tonight. A second source added that Swift's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, "reconnected" the pair.

It was reported in April that Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their relationship after six years. Last week, whispers went into overdrive she's moving on with Healy. Here's what we know about the possible new couple.

Healy and Swift have history

In the fall of 2014, the musicians exchanged phone numbers. In an interview with Australia's 2DayFM months later, Healy said nothing happened between them.

"We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally," he said. "She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that."

Healy added that "it really didn't happen," but joked "it would be amazing for me if it did."

Some Swifties are not supportive

Many of the singer's loyal fans are not happy about her potential new British boyfriend. Why? Well, there's one interview Healy did years ago that didn't age well. In 2016, the rocker said it would be "emasculating" to date Swift.

"So the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl, it ends up going everywhere...I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, 'Who's Matt Healy?' so that was cool," he told Q magazine. "But I didn't make a big deal out of it myself. It's not really anything to talk about because if she wasn't Taylor Swift we wouldn't be talking about her. She wasn't a big impact on my life."

Healy continued, "It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would've been, 'f***ing hell, I am not being Taylor Swift's boyfriend. You know, 'F***. That.'"

The musician later backtracked and said the quotes were taken out of context.

"Now I may admit to being an idiot on occasion, but I am not a misogynist," he tweeted. "This suggestion makes me really sad."

Healy explained that since Swift was spotted at his show in December 2014, "90 perfect of journalists that have interviewed me have asked about either her as a person or what our 'interaction' was like. I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet. I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?"

He continued, "I didn't even date Taylor, but the media's incessant and brutal obsession with her has meant that even a guy who DIDN'T DATE HER has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he's inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles 'shade'. It's really sad."

Swift pops up at The 1975's show in London

In January 2023, Swift made a surprise appearance where she performed "Anti-Hero" for the first time. She also covered the band's song "The City." Fans don't think anything of it as she's still seemingly in a relationship with Alwyn.

In May, it's reported Healy and Swift are dating

The Sun claims on May 3 the singers are "madly in love" and will be going public with their relationship in Nashville.

"Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover," a source noted. "Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again."

The next day, Healy played "She's American" during The 1975 show in Manila. (Some in attendance claimed he told the crowd "She sure is!")

adding she's american back to the setlist right after the taylor rumors is the funniest thing matty healy has done

Sure enough, Healy popped up at Swift's show on Friday as he flew to Tennessee from the Philippines.

Healy went again on Saturday and even took the stage as a special guest during Phoebe Bridgers's opening act. He stuck around to watch Swift perform and hung out with the singer's besties, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

After the show on May 6, Swift and Healy were pictured for the first time together as The Daily Mail posted photos of them arriving to the singer's condo in Nashville post-concert. Fans are convinced Healy and Swift have been sending each other messages during their respective performances.

Neither Swift nor Healy has commented on the rumors. Reps for the singers did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.