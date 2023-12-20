Sydney Sweeney says dating rumors were 'hard' on 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell — and reveals why she's private about real-life boyfriend Jonathan Davino

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the "Anyone But You" premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square on Dec. 11 in New York. (Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney may have said she and Glen Powell "don't really care" about dating rumors — but in a new interview, the actress shared that it was actually tough on her co-star.

While filming their romantic comedy Anyone But You in Australia, the internet went wild trying to decode seemingly flirty interactions between the actors on set. Both Powell and Sweeney were in other relationships when filming began, and while the Euphoria star is still together with beau Jonathan Davino, Powell and model Gigi Paris split after three years together.

"It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad … because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us," Sweeney told Glamour of dating speculation. "I care for him so much."

Here are the buzziest moments from Sweeney's recent interview.

Yes, Sweeney is off the market — but it's unclear if she's engaged.

The actress was tight-lipped on the exact status of her and Davino's relationship, offering a "no comment" when asked about rumors they're engaged. But she did shed some light on the romance and revealed she and Davino produced the film together.

"Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together. It's really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice," she said. "And it's nice. I mean, who doesn't want to be with their best friend all the time?"

While Sweeney is down to discussing almost anything, she wants to keep her private life private.

"Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what’s that like, but I think it's important to have something for me. I'm very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me," she noted.

Who is Jonathan Davino?

Sweeney took the time to debunk one Google myth. ... Davino is not a restaurateur, as he's been labeled in the press.

"I have no idea where that came from. He's also not the heir of a pizza company," she disclosed. "He's a business guy. He's from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I'm like, 'What the hell?'"

Sweeney added: "I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. What I've noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down."

While the actress wouldn't talk about her rumored engagement, she did say she wants a family.

"I think about having four kids. I dream of teaching them how to ski when they're little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination," she stated. "That's something I really, really look forward to."

'Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them.'

Sweeney is aware that her figure creates headlines — and she's not ashamed.

"When it comes to red-carpet pics and they're like, 'Sydney Sweeney displays bust,' or 'Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress,'" she noted, adding: "Just because I have boobs, it doesn't change ... I get it. It's your headline. And those won’t change because then they won’t get the clicks."

But she won't stop flaunting what she has.

"When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller. And my mom told me, 'Don't do it. You'll regret it in college,'" she revealed. "And I'm so glad I didn’t. I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

Sweeney is preparing for a heaviness on set of 'Euphoria' in the wake of co-star Angus Cloud's death.

When the actress returns to work on the hit HBO show next year, she knows there will be a big piece missing. Cloud, who played fan-favorite Fezco, died over the summer from an accidental overdose.

"[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock," she shared. "I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won't see Angus on set."

Sweeney continued, "(At least) when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we're all in very separate places in the world. It's really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they're still alive in so many forms."