Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell show off fiery chemistry in 'Anyone But You' trailer

So that's what all the dating rumors were all about. The trailer for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's movie Anyone But You finally dropped and the (very beautiful) actors put their chemistry on full display in the teaser trailer for the romantic comedy.

What's it about?

In the "edgy comedy," Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) pretend to be a couple when the unexpectedly run into each other at a destination wedding in Australia. Apparently, they previously went out once, but after their "amazing first date, something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold," according to the film's synopsis. "So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

Are Powell and Sweeney a real life couple?

No — but there was tons of speculation their onscreen chemistry trickled into real life as gossip blogs speculated the two were dating. Sources denied this at the time as the actors were in other relationships. Sweeney is engaged to Chicago restauranteur, Jonathan Davino, and the two put on a united front despite the rumors. However, Powell split from his model girlfriend Gigi Paris amid the speculation. They were together for three years. Paris reportedly unfollowed Sweeney, only fueling rumors, but insiders insisted their breakup had nothing to do with Sweeney.

"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times," an insider told People. "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming, and when she came to Australia, they both decided to break up for good."

A source added: "It wasn’t about infidelity. She's on different coasts modeling; he's on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms."

What have Powell and Sweeney said?

Sweeney brushed off the speculation, despite admitting she can feel "beat up" by online rumors since launching to fame thanks to Euphoria.

"It's a rom-com. That's what people want!" she told Variety, but added: "Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker."

The actors are no dummies and hammed it up during a press event in April as they appeared at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Powell joked.

"Oh, please, Top Gun," Sweeney quipped, referring to Powell's role in Top Gun: Maverick.

"I love when she calls me that," he replied.

When will it be released?

Anyone But You hits theaters Dec. 22.