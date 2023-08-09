Sydney Sweeney says she and Glen Powell 'don't really care' about the dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney says she and Glen Powell, pictured here promoting Anyone But You at CinemaCon on April 24, laugh about the dating rumors. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney says she and Glen Powell have enjoyed a laugh about those relationship rumors.

The Euphoria actress, 25, talked to Variety about feeling "beat up" by online rumors since she soared to stardom. This year, it's included speculation about an off-camera romance with Powell, her co-star in the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You, despite her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

"Sometimes I feel beat up by it," Sweeney told the outlet (pre-strike) in an interview which also addressed "misinterpretations" about her mother's 60th birthday party last year. "It's hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself."

In the case of the Powell rumors, she's letting them ride for the sake of her film, saying, "It’s a rom-com. That's what people want!"

She insisted, "Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker."

Sweeney said they're "excited for the press tour," adding,"I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, 'That’s really funny.'"

She added, "They want it. It's fun to give it to 'em."

In March, Sweeney and the Top Gun: Maverick star were photographed frolicking on a beach in Sydney, Australia, setting off social media speculation. They were also studying their scripts together, filming a smooch scene and more. Around that time, Powell split with his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, who promptly unfollowed both of them and shared a cryptic post, saying, "Know your worth & onto the next." All that fed the gossip beast, but there was also heavy skepticism and chatter that it was a PR stunt to drum up interest in the film, which Sweeney and Powell promoted at CinemaCon. Sweeney has since stepped out with her fiancé.

The Anyone But You director, Will Gluck, was an observer to it, and told Variety that his leading lady "is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn’t emotionally internalize it." However, he called the attention "crazy." Meanwhile, Sweeney was described as the "camp counselor" during the filming of the movie, which she also executive produces (a first for her), planning group activities — like a sightseeing bus tour and a visit to the Sydney Opera House.

Sweeney didn't get into her relationship with Davino for the interview, but did say, "I like working with smart individuals," when she was asked about her fiancé being her producing partner.

The film, from Sony Pictures, is expected out on Dec. 15. It's described as an homage to the romantic comedies of 20 years ago — like Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — "that early-2000s big blockbuster that people love to go to that made you feel good," Sweeney said. But rated R.

Sweeney played a big role in bringing the film to the screen, developing the script and hiring Powell to co-star and Gluck to direct. It also co-stars Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths and Alexandra Shipp.