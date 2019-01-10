'Surviving R. Kelly': Singer's former 'student' Keke Palmer vows to 'stand by my sisters'

Keke Palmer appears on Watch What Happens Live on Nov. 11. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Actress and singer Keke Palmer was once a big fan of R. Kelly, but that changed after she watched Surviving R. Kelly, the Lifetime docuseries that details the allegations of sexual and emotional abuse that multiple women, some of them underage, have brought against him.

Kelly has denied the allegations.

But Palmer, who’s long been friends with him, was greatly upset by the women’s accusations.

While she once admired Kelly for overcoming obstacles to become the “musical genius he is today,” Palmer said Kelly has “slapped God in the face by his actions towards these women.”

She said she would “stand by my sisters.” Her lengthy post ended with a broken heart emoji.

Palmer once talked about Kelly giving her career advice. “When I was younger, I always felt like I had to separate [singing and acting],” she told Billboard in September 2017. “But I spent a lot of time working with R. Kelly and one thing that he told me, he was like, ‘Keke, you don’t need to shy away from your acting. You bring that to a part of your music. You make that take your music to the next level.'”

Kelly also documented some of their time hanging out together.

Since Surviving R. Kelly debuted on Jan. 3, the singer has been denounced by John Legend, Jada Pinkett Smith, Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill, among others. Kelly is also being investigated for sexual misconduct in Georgia.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: