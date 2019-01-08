R. Kelly investigation reportedly opened in Georgia after 'Surviving' doc airs

R. Kelly is being investigated for sexual misconduct in Georgia following Lifetime’s explosive Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, according to multiple reports.

The Blast claims the Fulton County District Attorney’s office is actively looking into allegations made against the “Ignition” singer, 52, and a mansion he previously owned in Johns Creek, Ga. Asante McGee, a purported victim, is cooperating with officials, according to the report, and apparently provided an eyewitness account into her time spent with R. Kelly at his former home. In the docuseries, McGee claims she met Kelly when she was 35, and that he treated her as if she was his personal sex slave. She also claims she saw women being held against their will at the Johns Creek property before she escaped. One of the charges on the table for R. Kelly is purportedly false imprisonment, and the D.A.’s office has apparently spoken to one other alleged victim.

According to TMZ, the attorney for Joycelyn Savage’s family has also been contacted, and the family is cooperating with investigators. Jocelyn, 23, has stated she freely chose to be with the R&B singer, but her family believes that she was brainwashed.

When contacted about the reports by Yahoo on Tuesday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office said: “We do not have any comment at this time.”

The investigation was apparently launched immediately after last week’s record-breaking premiere of Surviving R. Kelly. The series investigates years of claims that R. Kelly both sexually and emotionally abused his victims, and that some of them were under 18. Kelly has denied all the allegations.

