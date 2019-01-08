John Legend shuts down R. Kelly supporters calling him a 'hypocrite' for posing with Harvey Weinstein in old photo

John Legend was the only artist to denounce R. Kelly in the recent Surviving R. Kelly docuseries — and that has made him a target of Kelly supporters.

In the days since the Lifetime docuseries aired featuring Legend, Kelly defenders have resurrected an old photo of Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Legend is being called a “hypocrite” online for speaking out against Kelly — who has been accused of sexual, mental and physical abuse, as the doc details — despite appearing chummy with Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women and is headed to trial on rape charges in New York City.

When someone posted the photo, taken at the Weinstein Sundance Bowl Football Party during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, Legend replied that while he took a photo and worked with Weinstein on several occasions, it was “before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world.”

I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world. Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he's been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R Kelly https://t.co/LgIOQpEnsP — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 8, 2019





Legend went on to tell that particular commenter, who had previously questioned why Bill Cosby was incarcerated, if she wants to defend Kelly and “discount all these women’s stories” that she should “just say it” and not “bring up some old pics of me and somebody else.”

If y'all wanna cape for R and discount all these women's stories, just say it. Don't bring up some old pics of me and somebody else. https://t.co/2wus2P7vNm — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 8, 2019





When another person called him a “hypocrite” for the Weinstein photo, the “Ordinary People” singer shot back, “Weinstein has been exposed. His career is destroyed, he’s ostracized from the business and will never make a movie again. He’s charged with sexual assault and is awaiting trial. If you want the same for R, then great! Me too.”

Weinstein has been exposed. His career is destroyed, he's ostracized from the business and will never make a movie again. He's charged with sexual assault and is awaiting trial. If you want the same for R, then great! Me too. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 8, 2019





He also explained that he spoke out about Kelly because he had a “personal connection” to the docuseries, which many other big names — Jay-Z, Lady Gaga included — reportedly declined to appear in. “I don’t just go around interviewing for every exposé,” he added. “This is dumb.

No one asked me to be in a Harvey doc. I'm friends with the #SurvivingRKelly director and several protestors in the #MuteRKelly movement so I had a personal connection and agreed to appear. I don't just go around interviewing for every exposé. This is dumb — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 8, 2019





A representative for Kelly told Yahoo Entertainment Friday that there was “no comment” to Legend’s saying it was an “easy decision'” to speak out against Kelly in the doc, which was made by his friend Dream Hampton, and calling the “Bump ‘N Grind” singer a “serial child rapist.” However, some of Kelly’s friends — including rapper Turk — have bashed Legend.

Turk from the legendary group Hot Boys slams John Legend for speaking out against R Kelly pic.twitter.com/YGJ2dSfOxI — BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 7, 2019





Meanwhile, rapper Master P said he blamed the parents of the women accusing Kelly, but he “ain’t judging” the singer.





However, there are many more famous folks who have said that Surviving Kelly opened their eyes to the ongoing allegations against Kelly. Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill are among those who have denounced Kelly in recent days.

View photos The photo that some R. Kelly fans are slamming John Legend for, taken in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival, shows the singer with Harvey Weinstein as well as Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen. (Photo: Getty Images) More

On Monday, TMZ reported that there was a plan in the works to expose Kelly’s accusers, one by one. Although a page was created on Facebook, it was later taken down.

