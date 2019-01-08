Fans are digging John Travolta's new bald look: 'Hair is so overrated'

John Travolta sports a full head of hair at Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees on Feb. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevin Winter/WireImage)

A mane of hair is a John Travolta essential.

From Grease and Look Who’s Talking to Pulp Fiction and even Gotti, Travolta’s tresses are a key part of his look. This is a guy who reportedly improvised that line about watching the hair in 1977’s Saturday Night Fever. But perhaps that’s going to change in 2019.

The two-time Oscar nominee on Sunday shared a photo of himself with Ella, his teenage daughter with his wife, Kelly Preston, presumably toasting in the new year. While Ella looks lovely, the real scene-stealer is what’s not on her dad’s head. Travolta is bald, although he is sporting a healthy fuzz of facial hair.





In movie terms, his look was a hit, even a full-blown blockbuster.

“John, hair is so overrated, love the picture. Very Handsome.”

“Your BEST look yet! no more toupees! rock what y’momma gave you!!”

“This proves it a man is like a fine bottle of wine … it just gets better with time.”

“Kudos to you for owning it and setting a great example for fellow men that are follically challenged.”

“Digging the bald look on you!!!”

“Live your Daddy Warbucks truth!”

“You look younger with no hair!”

“Bald is sooo much better!”

It might finally be time for Danny Zuko to toss out his precious comb.

