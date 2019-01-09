Jennifer Lopez, 49, shows off incredible physique in swim-themed photo shoot: 'Flawless'

Jennifer Lopez, no stranger to the camera, is turning heads with her latest photo shoot.

The Second Act star, 49, wore swimsuits and glam accessories for snapshots taken for the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar. In one shot the magazine shared on Instagram, Lopez is pictured leaping off a diving board, while sporting a swim cap and a bracelet from Tiffany & Co.

(Photo: Camilla Akrans for Harper's Bazaar)

J.Lo fans seriously approved. They called the shot “perfect” and “flawless,” noting that she looked “strong and beautiful.” A commenter declared, “She’s my hero.”

Another fan summed up the reaction by quipping, “Singer, dancer, actress, AND a future Olympian diver? Pls leave us some jobs @jlo.”

Inside the pages of the magazine, Lopez talked about feeling limited in her work, pressured to choose one thing or the other to focus on.

“From early on in my career, I felt like people wanted to put me in a box,” she said. “You will play these sorts of roles, do this type of thing. Or you will only act. You cannot sing and act at the same time. I felt very confined by that because I knew I was going to do different things. I was at least going to try!”

Lopez also dismissed the idea of being difficult.

(Photo: Camilla Akrans for Harper's Bazaar)

“You’re trying to do your best and people are putting you down, or trying to make believe you’re not a nice person, or you’re a diva,” Lopez said. “I’m always like, ‘Who are you talking about?'”