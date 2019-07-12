'Surviving R. Kelly' filmmaker celebrates the singer's arrest: 'It's a wrap'

Singer R. Kelly, who is already facing sexual abuse-related charges in Illinois, was arrested while walking his dog in Chicago on Thursday night by federal agents on sex trafficking charges. Now, Dream Hampton, the woman behind the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, is celebrating the occasion and as well as providing insight into some of the evidence that apparently secured his arrest.

In a series of tweets on Thursday night, Hampton wrote, “This is the one. It’s a wrap. Finally,” before crediting retrograde for delivering karma.

This is the one. It’s a wrap. Finally. https://t.co/KUFevc5H9W — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) July 12, 2019

A good retrograde will deliver well earned karma to your door, handling unfinished business. This one began with an eclipse too. Robert is being collected. — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) July 12, 2019

The filmmaker also retweeted a message she posted on Wednesday, where she said that associates who booked flights for underage girls would likely be the ones to come forward with much-needed evidence against the R&B singer, as well as billionaire financier Jeffery Epstein.

In R Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein's cases, it'll be the assistants, who were charged with booking flights for underage girls, a task that requires, you know, birthdays, who'll flip on these monsters. — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) July 10, 2019

According to a report from The Blast, investigators obtained a plane ticket in Azriel Clary’s name. Clary, 21, defended her relationship with R. Kelly in an interview with CBS This Morning in March, where she dismissed allegations that she had been brainwashed by the singer.

An assistant, who didn't want to go to prison, gave the Feds this evidence. I'm sure. https://t.co/m3T9alpEGf — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) July 12, 2019

People are now thanking Hampton for the awareness that she brought to Kelly’s case and the severity of his alleged actions by collecting evidence and witnesses for the Lifetime docuseries.

Thank you, Dream, for sticking your neck out for these victims and doggedly pursuing this. You are fearless! — Donna Howard (@Donnachka206) July 12, 2019

You played such a major role in this. Thank you for all the work you put in! — Cathy Messier (@cathytown) July 12, 2019

We appreciate you. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) July 12, 2019

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 the power of documentary filmmakers. Thank you for your fearless tenacity and will to make the documentary series. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 it wouldn't have happened without you! — Vanessa Crocini (@Vanecool) July 12, 2019

You are a hero.

Thank you for everything you’ve done to bring that monster to justice. There are so many girls and women who are safer tonight - because of you.



Please don’t get eaten by a shark.

💕💕💕 — mollyswordmcdonough🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) July 12, 2019

“There are so many girls and women who are safer tonight – because of you,” one wrote.

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, released a statement on the arrest on Friday morning, stating that the singer “was aware of the investigations and the charges were not a surprise.”

Kelly is due in federal court in Chicago on Friday.

Please see the attached statement regarding @@rkelly pic.twitter.com/dkVV8tpCFW — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) July 12, 2019

Read more from Yahoo! Entertainment: