    'Surviving R. Kelly' filmmaker celebrates the singer's arrest: 'It's a wrap'

    Singer R. Kelly, who is already facing sexual abuse-related charges in Illinois, was arrested while walking his dog in Chicago on Thursday night by federal agents on sex trafficking charges. Now, Dream Hampton, the woman behind the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, is celebrating the occasion and as well as providing insight into some of the evidence that apparently secured his arrest.

    In a series of tweets on Thursday night, Hampton wrote, “This is the one. It’s a wrap. Finally,” before crediting retrograde for delivering karma.

    The filmmaker also retweeted a message she posted on Wednesday, where she said that associates who booked flights for underage girls would likely be the ones to come forward with much-needed evidence against the R&B singer, as well as billionaire financier Jeffery Epstein.

    According to a report from The Blast, investigators obtained a plane ticket in Azriel Clary’s name. Clary, 21, defended her relationship with R. Kelly in an interview with CBS This Morning in March, where she dismissed allegations that she had been brainwashed by the singer.

    People are now thanking Hampton for the awareness that she brought to Kelly’s case and the severity of his alleged actions by collecting evidence and witnesses for the Lifetime docuseries.

    “There are so many girls and women who are safer tonight – because of you,” one wrote.

    R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, released a statement on the arrest on Friday morning, stating that the singer “was aware of the investigations and the charges were not a surprise.”

    Kelly is due in federal court in Chicago on Friday.

    Read more from Yahoo! Entertainment: