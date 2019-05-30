R. Kelly faces 11 new counts of sexual abuse and assault

R. Kelly is facing a slew of new criminal charges.

One day after a Chicago grand jury heard testimony from alleged victims of the “Bump N' Grind” singer, he was charged with 11 new counts of sex assault and sex abuse-related charges, according to court records viewed by the Chicago Tribune and NBC Chicago.

While details are scarce, Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Crepeau posted a photo of the charges against the 52-year-old star (real name: Robert Kelly). Four of the new counts are for aggravated criminal sexual assault — a Class X felony. That category carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six to 30 years in prison, if convicted, and the charges are more serious than the others he is already facing.

These Class X sex assault charges are far more serious than the other pending cases he faces. That’s the most serious class of felony in Illinois, short of murder. 6-30 years mandatory. pic.twitter.com/TucuQU7mt9 — Megan Crepeau (@crepeau) May 30, 2019

Kelly — who has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations for two decades — is due back in court next Thursday to face the charges.

His attorney Steven Greenberg seemed in the dark about the additional charges, telling the Tribune, “We’ll see what it is, and we’ll deal with it accordingly.”

TMZ reported that alleged victims of the singer testified in front of a federal grand jury on Wednesday. Numerous witnesses reportedly claimed that Kelly's team handled their travel arrangements, at the singer’s direction, and moved them across state lines for trysts while they were underage.

In February — shortly after the shocking Surviving R. Kelly docu-series aired detailing his alleged sexual misconduct — Kelly was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse in Chicago, where he resides. Authorities accused him of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were underage. Each count has the potential of three to seven years in prison.

Separately, Kelly has been in and out of jail for failing to pay child support.

He’s also being sued civilly by one of his accusers.

In March, Kelly broke his silence — and maintained his innocence — in a CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King. He ranted during the sit-down, which included interviews with his multiple live-in girlfriends.

In 2008, the music maker was tried on 14 counts of child pornography and acquitted.

Since Surviving R. Kelly aired in January, many celebrities who have worked with him have spoken out against him, including Lady Gaga.

