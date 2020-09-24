Stevie Wonder breaks down in response to Breonna Taylor case: 'Where's our love for each other?'

Stevie Wonder is one of many celebrities to speak out on the Breonna Taylor case. (C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Music legend Stevie Wonder was one of the millions across the country watching developments in the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by police inside her Louisville, Ky. apartment on May 13, as three officers attempted to serve a warrant. Police had suspected that a man they were investigating had sent packages to her residence. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted one of the officers, Brett Hankison, on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of Taylor’s neighbors as he shot into her apartment. The other two officers involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted on any charges.

Wonder, 70, took to Twitter instead of the streets to make his voice heard. He delivered a 7-minute message in the loose form of a poem or song lyrics. He called it “The Universe Is Watching Us — Stevie Wonder In His Feelings,” and it touched on Taylor, protests against racial injustice and the election.

“Truth: No amount of money has ever brought a life back,” Wonder said early on, referring to Taylor’s family having settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Louisville for $12 million. “Ask yourself, ‘Why so long for Breonna Taylor?’”

Shortly after that he asked, “Where’s our love for each other? Where’s our love for our country? Where is the love that will make us do what is right?”

The Universe Is Watching Us — Stevie Wonder In His Feelings. pic.twitter.com/AiHChHUHLy — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) September 23, 2020

Wonder became especially emotional when he spoke of “innocent lives that have been taken” and when he mentioned Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

He urged people to vote.

“We just can’t put November in the hands of fate, but we can put it in our hands,” Wonder, who’s been critical of President Trump in the past, said of the election. “The universe is still watching us and now [Supreme Court] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is watching us too. So please, let’s do life. It is worth living and loving and being together.”

The “Superstition” singer also referenced former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died in July.

“Do as John Lewis said: Do good trouble. And for me good trouble is bringing our nation — this nation! — back together again,” Wonder said. “And the way we do that is to vote justice in and injustice out.”

Wonder is one of many celebrities who has spoken out about the Taylor case.

