Breonna Taylor case: Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and more react as no officers directly charged with her death

Viola Davis, left, and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities reacting to news that no officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. (Getty Images)

One officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s killing was indicted by a grand jury in Kentucky on Wednesday, while two others won’t face charges. The decision lit up social media as celebrities expressed disappointment and offered condolences to Taylor’s family.

Former Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for bullets fired into a neighboring apartment. None of the charges stem from her death. The two other officers involved, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were cleared as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said they were “justified” in using deadly force because they were allegedly fired upon first by Taylor’s boyfriend. Cameron preemptively acknowledged that celebrities and others would be upset with the outcome.

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” he said. “Let’s not give in to their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions.”

Viola Davis was among the stars who bluntly called the decision “bulls***” — and the Oscar winner’s not alone.

Bulls--- decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times. https://t.co/HOrDQzHJ0d — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 23, 2020

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi highlighted how “insulting” it is that no officers were directly charged with Taylor’s death.

What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren't even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment..... — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 23, 2020

'No knock warrants' feels analogous to the experience of being Black in America ... The unsolicited intrusion of racism and violence dealt with on a daily basis ... — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 23, 2020

“The state of Kentucky deemed the lives of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors to be worth more than her own,” added Jemele Hill.

The state of Kentucky deemed the lives of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors to be worth more than her own. Let that sink in. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2020

“If only the criminal justice system valued Black people as much as drywall,” read a tweet from The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington urged her followers to vote.

Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

Whoever needs this: I understand the desire to not vote. To reject a system that abuses you & denies your worth. But please know that the system - DOES see your worth. It’s AFRAID of your power. That’s why it works so hard to make you feel powerless. You are NOT powerless. Vote! — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

Common, Joy Reid, Sarah Silverman and more also weighed in.

Daniel Cameron just called Breonna Taylor’s death “part of a national story.” No, man. Her death is a robbery. Those officers robbed her of her life. They robbed her family and her boyfriend of their loved one. They robbed Louisville of a first responder. Who elected this man? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 23, 2020

So did you get that? It is legal in the state of Kentucky for police to bust into your home after midnight and shoot you dead in your bed, as long as they aim at you and don’t wantonly shoot and endanger your neighbors. Y’all good with that, Kentucky? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 23, 2020

God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure. https://t.co/fcDmIWHlDS — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2020