    Breonna Taylor case: Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and more react as no officers directly charged with her death

    Taryn Ryder
    Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
    Viola Davis, left, and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities reacting to news that no officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. (Getty Images)

    One officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s killing was indicted by a grand jury in Kentucky on Wednesday, while two others won’t face charges. The decision lit up social media as celebrities expressed disappointment and offered condolences to Taylor’s family.

    Former Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for bullets fired into a neighboring apartment. None of the charges stem from her death. The two other officers involved, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were cleared as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said they were “justified” in using deadly force because they were allegedly fired upon first by Taylor’s boyfriend. Cameron preemptively acknowledged that celebrities and others would be upset with the outcome.

    “There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” he said. “Let’s not give in to their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions.”

    Viola Davis was among the stars who bluntly called the decision “bulls***” — and the Oscar winner’s not alone.

    Black-ish star Yara Shahidi highlighted how “insulting” it is that no officers were directly charged with Taylor’s death.

    “The state of Kentucky deemed the lives of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors to be worth more than her own,” added Jemele Hill.

    “If only the criminal justice system valued Black people as much as drywall,” read a tweet from The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

    Meanwhile, Kerry Washington urged her followers to vote.

    Common, Joy Reid, Sarah Silverman and more also weighed in.

    Story developing...

