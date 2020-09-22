Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and more encourage fans to register to vote

With just 42 days left until Election Day on Nov. 3, social media is full of reminders about the importance of voting and making a plan to do it ahead of time because of pandemic challenges. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya (fresh off her historic Emmys win) were among the famous offering such a reminder on Tuesday, this year’s National Voter Registration Day.

Swift, who hadn’t spoken out on political issues until the last couple of years, made a video message for fans. The “Exile” singer didn’t campaign for a specific candidate but rather the act of participating in the democratic process. “It is more important than I can possibly say,” she said.

Lopez and Zendaya each separately sat down for a short conversation about the importance of voting with former first lady Michelle Obama as part of the non-profit organization When We All Vote’s festivities. Obama did an Instagram takeover which also featured Ayesha Curry, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe.

During J.Lo’s appearance, she stressed the importance of everyone’s voice being counted.

“For the Latino community, we’re like 32 million strong... I know if every single one of us went out and voted, we could decide who the next president is,” she said.

Both H.E.R. and the cast of “Hamilton” performed, the latter a modified version of the song “Alexander Hamilton.” The opening line went: “How does a system work with democratically elected leaders...”

Kevin Hart

Alyssa Milano, John Legend, Common and more joined the comedian in a SiriusXM video promoting the idea of being “vote-ready.”

Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere star offered resources, such as a list of the dates early voting begins in the states where it’s available. She also teased fans with the idea of a Scandal movie with a link that led to a site where they could register. Sneaky!

SCANDAL THE MOVIE. Click the link for more info... https://t.co/4PWLyuy9Xd pic.twitter.com/pQgXR85v4o — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 22, 2020

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston posted a throwback to the Emmys and that putting out the fire bit. She called 2020 a “dumpster fire” and invoked the name of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.