    Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies: Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington and more pay tribute: 'Her rest is earned'

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned by her many fans, including celebrities. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer left her many celebrity fans devastated.

    The 87-year-old, who had been appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, was beloved for her rulings in favor of gender equality and civil rights. She was only the second woman to sit on the high court, but that designation came after she had broken many other barriers, such as becoming one of just nine women in a class of more than 500 at Harvard Law School. There, she won a spot as the first female member of the Harvard Law Review. She later worked as director of the Women’s Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union, where she argued cases on gender equality before the U.S. Supreme Court, which she would one day join.

    Ginsburg also was unmatched in her pop culture prevalence for a justice. Her story was famously told in the 2018 documentary RBG and in that year’s On the Basis of Sex. She was the subject of books and featured on merchandise and memes. Ginsburg was even impersonated regularly — and hilariously — by Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live.

    Here’s how Mindy Kaling and Jennifer Lopez, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King, President Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump and others reacted to the loss:

    Mindy Kaling

    Jennifer Lopez

    Kerry Washington

    George Takei

    Megan Rapinoe

    Bernice King

    Hillary Clinton

    Tiffany Trump

    Octavia Spencer

    Janet Mock

    Marlee Matlin

    Zoe Saldana

    Jurnee Smollett

    Diane Warren

    Goldie Hawn

    Cyndi Lauper

    Jonathan Van Ness

    Arianna Huffington

    Brie Larson

    Sarah Silverman

    John Leguizamo

    James Taylor

    Dan Rather

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: