Stevie Nicks fans want her to work a shift at a McDonald's in Fleetwood: 'Serve me fries serve me sweet little fries!'

Stevie Nicks performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

How cool would it be to buy your Big Mac at a McDonald’s location in Fleetwood from music icon Stevie Nicks, who happens to be one of the members of Fleetwood Mac?

The Be Reet community on Facebook is doing its part to make that happen and has created an event that’s exciting thousands. More than 18,000 people are interested in the “Campaign For Stevie Nicks To Work A Shift at Fleetwood Mcdonalds.” An additional 3,000 responded that they plan to go, provided that Nicks ashows up for an 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. shift on Saturday, Sept. 28.

That gives them plenty of time to come up with even more zingers about the idea. As you can imagine, they’ve already come up with quite a few puns in the comments.

A sample:

“Stevie Nicks is my hero!!!! Serve me fries serve me sweet little fries!”

“I think it’s Crystal clear that Nicks left Fleetwood and Mac Dreams are Leather and Lace. She did say she’s Never Going Back Again. It’s a shame because Rhiannon was really looking forward to serving in The Chain restaurant with her.”

“Just spoke to Stevie, she says she might work a short shift but after that she’s ‘never going back again’.”

Although a few people asked logical questions, such as why the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer would be interested in such a pedestrian gig or whether she would need a work visa, most of the music lovers embraced the joke.

Be Reet, which regularly creates humorous campaigns, offered a poll on the people’s favorite Fleetwood Mac meal. Their choices: “Fries, Sweet Little Fries,” “The Fast Food Chain,” “Go Your Own Shake,” “Sell me pie’s, sell me sweet apple pies” and, last but not least, “Big Love Mac.”

The first choice was winning in a “Landslide.”

