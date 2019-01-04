Hilary Duff recreates fellow new mom Rachel McAdams's glam pumping photo — and people are loving it

Hilary Duff visits Build Studio to discuss the TV show Younger on June 5, 2018, in New York City. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff was apparently one of many observers impressed last month when actress and new mom Rachel McAdams was photographed pumping breast milk, while all glammed up in Versace and Bulgari diamonds in a behind-the-scenes snapshot taken during a magazine photo shoot. The stunning image, which photographer Claire Rothstein snapped for Girls. Girls. Girls. Magazine, elicited raves.

Two weeks later, Duff gave her own (comic) take on the photo. The Younger actress looked directly at the camera, just like McAdams, and quipped, “Am I doing this right?” in the caption.

Duff, 31, gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Banks, on Oct. 25. The baby’s dad is Duff’s boyfriend of two years, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma.

Her fans were all over her post. Someone, referring to her former Disney show, Lizzie McGuire , commented — “If only there was a little cartoon Lizzie breast pumping in the right hand corner” — and another person likened Duff to the legendary actress Lucille Ball.

“Nailed it girl yas,” one person responded.

“Omg I love you even more now! Totally doing it right,” said another.

One of the funnier ones referenced McAdams’s Mean Girls character, Regina George.

“I saw Regina Gorge wearing Versace and a breast pump, so I’m wearing Versace and a breast pump.”

McAdams became a mom, reportedly to a baby boy last year. Dad is screenwriter Jamie Linden.

