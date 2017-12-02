'Star Wars' fighting is hard — just watch these 'Last Jedi' actors try to nail their moves

Remember how Yoda pushed Luke Skywalker in the swamps of Dagobah in The Empire Strikes Back — running the aspiring Jedi through a rigorous cardio and parkour regimen like some sadistic junior high P.E. teacher? Well, that was nothing compared to what the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi endured to get into fighting shape.

As revealed in a new featurette Saturday (watch above), director Rian Johnson and his stunt crew drilled stars Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) in a grueling combination of martial arts and melee combat. The clip teases some of Rey’s improving lightsaber skills — which will apparently come in handy as she battles numerous foes and the whirling dervish that is Driver’s Kylo Ren — as well as the hugely anticipated showdown between Finn and Phasma. Boyega admits he wanted to do the entire scene himself, no stuntman, while Christie confesses that she’s never worked so hard on a role (we’re looking at you, Game of Thrones).

Disney, Lucasfilm, and the cast are getting the hype machine into overdrive ahead of the film’s Dec. 15 release. On Friday, Johnson and his stars invaded Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they regaled the host with their wildly varied thoughts on the film’s overly adorable porgs, Luke Skywalker’s beard, and what it was like playing in the Star Wars universe (watch below).

Meanwhile, Johnson, under much prodding from Kimmel, offered up one teensy spoiler, revealing the very first word of dialogue from the film. Ready or not, here it is:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens Dec. 15.

